We’re so excited for spring because it means we can pull our sandals out from the back of our closets! Whether you prefer strappy variations or flat designs, sandals are a versatile category of footwear that is a necessity during the warmer months. Are you looking for a funky, fun footwear option? We found the cutest platform sandals that you’ll never want to take off this spring — and they’re 15% off now at Zappos!

These Dr. Martens Voss Quad Sandals are perfect for any warm weather activity. They feature a hydro leather upper with a single wide-toe strap and two thinner ankle straps with adjustable buckle closures. Also, they have a slip-resistant EVA sole and a quad platform sole for a cute, angsty option.

Get the Dr. Martens Voss Quad Sandals for $110 (was $130) at Zappos!

Honestly, we love the platform design of these shoes. They harken back to a simpler time — i.e., the ‘90s — while using modern elements for a functional, stylish shoe. To style these shoes, you could pair them with a flouncy, puffy-sleeve dress and sunglasses for an easy ensemble. Or, you could rock these sandals with jeans and a T-shirt for a casual chic outfit. Further, this option come in two colors and have a 5 to 11 size range.

While reviewing and gushing over these sandals, one Zappos reviewer said, “BEAUTIFUL! They definitely made me feel taller. They’re super comfortable, and I love the adjustment straps. They are not heavy and are very sturdy. Get them!”

Another reviewer added, “I ripped open the box so fast and put them on immediately! They fit great and are true to size. I have to get used to the platform, but I would definitely get these again! I’m absolutely thrilled with my purchase!”

Additionally, spring is here, and it’s the perfect time to find yourself a new pair of sandals. If you’re looking for a way to add a little height to your vibe, these platform Dr. Martens sandals could help!

