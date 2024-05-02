Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The perfect fragrance can be hard to find. But if you want to determine the best one for you, you’ve got be able to have a chance to try different scents on. It can be hard to do when they’re already quite pricey. How do you overcome that obstacle, aside from trying out samples or smelling full-size bottles in-store or from friends? You’ve got to make a few blind buys when you can save some cash here and there, of course.

Related: Introducing the Jewelry Brand That Pioneered Better Diamonds We love the sparkle of a good-quality diamond. Unfortunately, diamonds are very much not a planet’s best friend. They’re more like that toxic friend who will convince you to get the most unflattering haircut possible, so that they can feel superior when they stand next to you. Diamond mining, whether it’s done in an open […]

That means right now is a great time to head to Amazon to save big on some delightful scents that you don’t want to miss out on. From Ralph Lauren to Philosophy and everything in between, you can save some serious cash on perfumes that you’ll want to come back to again and again. But be quick, because these sales won’t last long. Check out some of our favorites on sale right now and you’ll be smelling like a dream in no time.

10 Best Perfume Deals on Amazon Today

1. Michael Kors Wonderlust: This exotic scent features creamy florals with tuberose, spices, and Moroccan incense for a spicy, modern fragrance – just $52!

2. Philosophy Pure Grace: Take in this powdery, fresh and clean, just-showered scent that’s like your skin but better – just $55!

3. Ralph by Ralph Lauren: Spritz on this fresh and juicy scent with apple, magnolia, and iris – just $81!

4. Versace Bright Crystal Absolu: Try on this decadent mix of yuzu, musk, raspberry, magnolia, and lotus flowers in a gorgeous fragrance bottle – just $55!



5. Vera Wang: This scent is a delicate floral with a mix of sandalwood, iris, and lilies for a beautiful, romantic reminder of happy memories – just $26!



Related: These Eye-Catching Luxury Bracelets and Watches Are Up to 70% Off If you have an eye for luxury jewelry but don’t want to pay the hefty price, we understand completely. There are certain things which may be worth it, but for most of Us, $650 for a piece bracelet is a little (okay, a lot) steep. But one of the best ways to get your luxury […]

6. Yves Saint Laurent Libre: Wear your heart on your neck with this fun, dainty heart necklace – just $96!

7. Rebecca Minkoff: Envelop yourself in a spray of cardamom, jasmine, and bergamot every time you wear this scent – just $26!

8. Marc Jacobs Daisy: This iconic scent has notes of daisies, violets, strawberries vanilla, and other florals for a sweet-smelling package – just $60!

9. Clinique Happy: This sparkling, effervescent citrus fragrance is perfect for any wearer – just $90!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

10. Gucci Bloom: Tuberose, sandalwood, honeysuckle, and other floral scents combine to make the scent of a thriving garden – only $88!