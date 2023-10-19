Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We love the sparkle of a good-quality diamond. Unfortunately, diamonds are very much not a planet’s best friend. They’re more like that toxic friend who will convince you to get the most unflattering haircut possible, so that they can feel superior when they stand next to you. Diamond mining, whether it’s done in an open pit, underground or by dredging the ocean floor, is terrible for the environment. It destroys ecosystems, pollutes the soil and water and produces massive amounts of greenhouse gases. And then we haven’t even started on the human cost of conflict diamonds.

So, what’s a girl to do? We look to Taylor Swift for guidance, of course — or other famous faces like Regina King or Kate Beckinsale. Like these celebs, we’ll get some of our bling from Lark & Berry!

Jewelry designer Laura Chavez started Lark & Berry in 2018 and immediately ruffled some feathers in the industry. Why? Because she decided right from the start that the brand would only use lab-grown diamonds. The old guard who wanted to preserve the tradition of using rare mined diamonds were concerned, and rightfully so: Lark & Berry essentially started a revolution. The brand shattered the idea that lab-grown diamonds would simply be a poor substitute for the mined moment, and it wasn’t long before other jewelers hopped on the bandwagon too.

Here’s the thing: Lab-grown diamonds are exactly the same as mined diamonds in terms of their chemical and physical properties. How they differ is that while the diamonds made in nature took billions of years to change from carbon to the glittery rocks we all love, lab-grown diamonds form in a matter of weeks. To grow them, scientists use cutting-edge technology to mimic the intense pressure and heat that form diamonds deep in Earth’s mantle. The impact on the environment is much smaller, and it’s 100% certain that these stones are conflict-free. But just like the mined variety, these diamonds are forever. They’re even graded for quality, similar to mined diamonds.

Of course, there’s no real point in owning a beautiful, flawless diamond on its own. The idea is to show it off as the star of a fine piece of jewelry and Lark & Berry’s timeless yet playful designs don’t disappoint. Here are some of our favorites.

The Elder Engagement Ring

This is our dream engagement ring: a princess cut diamond in a clean setting, but with a twist that will become a timeless classic. It comes with your choice of lab-grown diamond of 1ct to 5ct, set in 14K white, yellow or rose gold or in 18K white or yellow gold.

Get the Elder Engagement Ring with free shipping, from $3,163 at Lark & Berry!

The Aerides Sapphire and Diamond Band

We love the simplicity of this ring, which was inspired by the art of ancient architecture. It features 18K gold, 0.08ct lab-grown diamonds and 0.77ct lab-grown sapphires. It’s the perfect ring for dressing down and dressing up alike and you can easily stack it with a flashier dress ring.

Get the Aerides Sapphire and Diamond Band with free shipping, $651 at Lark & Berry!

The Mini Shooting Star Diamond Stud Earring

This tiny piece of art can go anywhere on your ear. The centerpiece is a 0.02ct lab-grown diamond and it’s set in 18K white or yellow gold. It’s part of the Ear Envy fine piercing jewelry collection, which allows you to mix and match to suit your mood.

Get the Mini Shooting Star Diamond Stud Earring with free shipping, $114 at Lark & Berry!

The Flora Ruby Detachable Drops

Who needs ruby slippers if you can wear these show-stopping earrings instead? Featuring 0.63ct lab-grown diamonds and 13.70ct lab-grown rubies in 18K gold, they’ll have you red-carpet ready in no time. You can also tone it down a little by detaching the rubies, or swap them out for emeralds or yellow or blue sapphires for a completely new look.

Get the Flora Ruby Detachable Drops with free shipping, $2,071 at Lark & Berry!

The Dune Blue Eclipse Necklace

This necklace reminds us of the blue seas and golden dunes of a tropical beach destination. It features 0.19ct diamonds, 5.7ct blue spinels and eye-clean sapphires, all lab grown, and an adjustable 14K gold chain.

Get the Dune Blue Eclipse Neckace with free shipping, $830 at Lark & Berry!

The Eclipsis Toggle Bracelet

We love how easily this striking bracelet goes from everyday wear with jeans and a simple top to nighttime elegance when you pair it with your favorite LBD. The T-bar is inlaid with onyx and slips through an oblong set with 0.34ct lab-grown diamonds to fasten the 18K gold chain around your wrist.

Get the Eclipsis Toggle Bracelet with free shipping, $2,304 at Lark & Berry!

The Luxury Lark & Berry Advent Calendar

There’s only one thing we really, really want for the holidays and it’s this chance of getting either 12 or 24 exquisite things for the holidays. We don’t actually care that much which of the five options we get: Each day’s reveal will be our new favorite piece.

Get the Luxury Lark & Berry Advent Calendar with free shipping, $3,500 to $45,000 at Lark & Berry!

You stand a chance to win a specially curated Lark & Berry Advent Calendar worth $6,000. Simply follow the brand on Instagram (@larkandberry) and tag two friends, using the hashtag #larkandberryadventcalendar. The winner will be announced on December 10.

