Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There’s no doubt you’ve seen micro tennis skirts abound lately. Taylor Swift has worn them in particular, so if you follow everything she’s up to, you might remember her showing one off while playing pickleball. We found a great alternative that’s cheaper already, but other retailers are getting in on the fun, so might as well get as many as you can, because these skirts are absolutely adorable and you can always use more than one.

Related: 17 Best Skorts To Protect Your, Uh, Modesty Skirts are great. They can elevate any outfit, and they look awesome with whatever you pair them with. But sometimes they misbehave. By that, we mean they fly up when there’s a gust of wind and expose your entire derriere – and that’s not very fun. They can also lead to chafing if you have […]

The Love & Sports Pleated Tennis Skort is just $24 at Walmart, and it comes in both black and white, so there’s a couple of options that will probably go with most of your wardrobe. It’s the same pleated silhouette you’ve seen on Tay and countless other sports stars (and as part of casual celeb outfits), but it goes further and adds a pair of shorts. Yes, you get extra coverage with this skirt, and you don’t have to worry about it showing too much when you don’t want any skin on display.

Get the Love & Sports Pleated Tennis Skort for just $24 at Walmart!

It’s a nice, comfortable length too, and it should work for just about anyone. Dress it down for an actual tennis match and head out to play some sports. Or try it with a T-shirt or tank top for a good, casual outfit. You could even feasibly wear a nice blouse to give it another kind of style. It’s up to you – but you definitely don’t want to miss out on grabbing it for just $24.

Get the Love & Sports Pleated Tennis Skort for just $24 at Walmart!

We’re heading into the dead of summer. Grab a tennis skort for yourself and see how cute you look and feel in it. Our guess is that you’ll look and feel your prettiest!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Love & Sports Pleated Tennis Skort for just $24 at Walmart!