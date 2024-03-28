Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Skirts are great. They can elevate any outfit, and they look awesome with whatever you pair them with. But sometimes they misbehave. By that, we mean they fly up when there’s a gust of wind and expose your entire derriere – and that’s not very fun. They can also lead to chafing if you have bigger thighs that rub together. They can be a little too short when you wish they were a bit longer in certain situations. And nothing is wrong with any of that, but if you want to wear a skirt without having to worry about any of that, skorts may be the answer.

We’ve put together 17 of our favorite skorts you can buy right from Amazon now. Whether you like shorter pleated skirts to jean designs, there’s a little something for everyone on this list. So don’t be shy! Wear skirts with confidence knowing there’s something underneath there to protect you from prying eyes if that’s a concern. We totally get it.

17 Best Skorts To Protect Your, Uh, Modesty

1. Put a Bow on It: This unique skort wraps in the front and cinches with a bow on the side for a casual, loose fit – just $30!

2. The Perfect Fit: Reviewers rave about this pleated tennis skort’s flattering fit and the utility of its built-in pockets – just $28!

3. Take a Hike: Conquer the elements with this waterproof hiking skort with plenty of storage pockets – just $36!

4. The Bee’s Knees: This floral print skort has a more conservative knee-length cut, which is ideal for those who prefer a bit more coverage – just $31!



5. Country Grammar: We love pairing colors with this skort’s black floral print that serves country club chic without couture prices – just $27!

6. All Terrain: Don’t let the looks fool you; this skort is heavy-duty. It features UPF 50 sun protection and advanced water and stain repellant to keep you clean in sticky situations – just $50!

7. Working On Your Fitness: This lightweight skort features stretchy fabric that wicks moisture from your skin, preventing those unsightly sweat stains – just $34!

8. Keep it Secret: Want to keep them guessing? The houndstooth pattern makes it hard to discern if this is a skort or a skirt from a distance – just $28!

9. Take a Dip: If you’re looking to take a swim, this skort hangs well wet or dry and provides more than enough coverage to keep your intimates covered – just $37!

10. Ruffle Your Feathers: This versatile ruffled skort can be worn in a high-waisted style or on your hips for two different, but equally cute, looks – just $29!

11. Thigh-High and Fancy-Free: This hot pink skort is cut a little higher than the others on our list, which makes it perfect for beach excursions. Fortunately, it drapes, so you don’t have to worry about showing too much – just $20!

12. Dashing in Denim: The asymmetrical hem gives this skort a more sophisticated look than your typical denim piece – just $32!

13. It’s in Your Jeans: The jean skort has a perennial appeal and can be worn pretty much anywhere with any outfit – just $42!

14. To the Leather: For a dressier occasion, this faux leather skort gives off sophisticated vibes at pauper prices – just $34!

15. I Love the 80s: Look pretty in pink with this asymmetrical split-hem skort that’ll have you looking like a Madonna extra – just $10!



16. Don’t Make Me Repleat Myself: You’ll find this versatile skort matches well with practically any top and the pleats are a great way to bring in spring with a bit of playful innocence – just $15!

17. Don’t Skate By: You’ll love this skater skort’s loose, breezy feel, especially since you don’t have to worry about pulling a Marilyn – just $24!