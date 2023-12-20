Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I’m a big proponent of trying different types of fashion and styles until I find one that really fits me. But I also enjoy mixing and matching. I’m always interested in scoring a great new skirt, and while I have tons of pleated skirts already, they’re more of the grunge or mall goth variety. You probably know the type. So when I saw this gauzy, lightweight skirt, I knew I had to try it.

Snagging this skirt was my first real foray into fairycore, and I have to say I was absolutely not disappointed. Quite the opposite in fact, as I absolutely fell in love with it. It offered the perfect balance for my band tees and darker tops while keeping the entire look super girly without bulking it up. And while I bought the white version to start with, it wasn’t long after that when I decide to get one in every color.

I’m obsessed with the way this skirt cascades outward and feels like wearing an actual cloud. More importantly, I want everyone to know how simple it is to incorporate at least one fairycore look with their normal wardrobe every day if they want to. And you can start by picking up this pleated skirt at Amazon right now.

Get the Avidlove Pleated Skater Skirt for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 19, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Avidlove Pleated Skater Skirt may be one of the most versatile skirts you’ll find. It’s a pleated skirt, sure, but it’s double-layered and opaque enough not to see through, paired with a ruffled hem. That gives it a fun, whimsical look, while its elastic waistband makes it ridiculously comfortable. It’s swishy, flowy, and perfect for any type of weather since you can leave your legs bare or pair with some leggings for a bit of extra warmth. The skater design makes it look and feel a bit more upscale, too.

You can pull the skirt up or down a bit according to your body type and comfort level to make it longer or shorter. It also comes in a variety of colors, so you can pair everything with white or black skirts or get funky with pink, red, green, and even tan. If you love the skirt enough you should absolutely get a few of them, especially if you like to coordinate different looks for different moods and seasons.

You can buy as many as you want since the skirt will only cost you $30 apiece, which is an absolute steal for a pleated skirt with so many fun details. Whether you just like wearing a simple blouse with a flouncy skirt or you want something to add to a more sophisticated look for a work brunch or a date, this skirt can get you there. You just need to change out your accessories, and voila!

Shoppers have called this pleated skirt a “must have.” One buyer wrote: “Love this skirt! Love the material. Super fun and flirty. Can dress it up or down. Loved it so much got it in black and white!”

Another proclaimed it “nearly perfect”: “We were so impressed with the first one we ordered another color.”

This is one gorgeous fairycore piece that you won’t regret adding to your wardrobe. Spring is the next season upon us, so there’s no hurt in stocking up now!

