Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Maxi skirts are easily some of the comfiest pieces you can wear while still looking put-together. It’s safe to say that we’re obsessed with them and have decided that for the summer, we want to stock up on a variety of styles we can wear for different occasions.

If you’re also in the market for some new maxi skirt styles, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up a selection of seriously comfy and lightweight styles that will suit your every need. If you want some shopping assistance, check out our maxi skirt selection below — all available on Amazon!

Boho Maxi Skirts

1. This knit Joob Joob tie-waist maxi skirt is the epitome of the boho aesthetic, and shoppers are obsessed with how comfy it is — starting at $24!

2. The patchwork print on this noflik skirt feels very boho in a rustic type of way — get it for $27!

3. If you’re looking for a super simple boho maxi skirt, this one from ANRABESS is the perfect option — only $39!

4. Boho skirts that have a classic printed motif like this one from ZESICA are a must-have for anyone with a free-spirited sense of style — get it for $40!

5. This MEROKEETY skirt is also available in a bunch of great floral print variations that are very in tune with the boho look — starting at $29!

6. This foldover skirt from Lock and Love is great for a casual vibe because it’s essentially like yoga pants in skirt form — starting at $20!

Sleek Maxi Skirts

7. Although this high-waisted skirt from Urban CoCo is pretty basic, the side slit definitely gives it a dressier feel — only $13!

8. Get a fun and funky streetwear look with this Verdusa skirt that resembles a pair of cargo pants — starting at $33!

9. This other Verdusa skirt has a bodycon feel that looks very sultry but is still seriously comfy — starting at $27!

10. The way this SheIn skirt drapes is seriously elegant, and shoppers are totally obsessed with it — starting at $28!

Dramatic Maxi Skirts

11. A full circle maxi skirt definitely makes a statement, and it’s even better when it features a bold print like this Afibi version — starting at $22!

12. The pleating on this gorgeous ebossy chiffon skirt makes it feel extra flowy and fabulous — get it for $26!

13. Wearing this OBBUE tulle skirt will make you feel like an absolute ballerina — starting at $27!

14. When you truly want to make a seriously incredible statement, this ebossy ruffle tulle skirt is an amazing option — only $27!

15. Reviewers say this Afibi print chiffon skirt makes them feel seriously beautiful — starting at $19!

16. The layers of tulle on this CHARTOU skirt make it feel totally ethereal — only $24!

17. When we saw the watercolor-like print on this Sinono full maxi skirt, it seriously took our breath away — starting at $24!

