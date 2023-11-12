These 16 Flattering Holiday Skirts Will Look Amazing on Every Shopper

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The holidays are the most joyful time of year. But with all the planning and preparation for company parties and get-togethers with loved ones, picking out the perfect outfit can feel extra stressful. If you’re looking for a simple solution that’s easy to style and flatters all figures, skirts are a solid option. Wintry skirts aren’t only super comfortable, most styles are also flowy — and when constructed with care, can boost your overall confidence.

While compiling this list, we looked for holiday skirt styles with elastic waistbands (for extra comfort) and A-line silhouettes which flatter all body types. When you step into a room wearing one of the below picks, you’ll receive countless compliments and feel like a total star! So whether you’re looking for a fun tulle design or want a classic plaid pattern, you’ll find that and more below. Happy holidays (and happy shopping)!

Tulle Holiday Skirts

1. Grown Up Ballerina: Ballet-core is still going strong as we head into the holiday season. You’ll look graceful and festive when wearing this midi-length tulle skirt from WDPL. We love that it comes in 15 colors, including black and dark green — just $30!

2. Tie it With a Bow: The dreamy satin bow adds a special touch to this layered skirt. Wear it to company holiday parties or family gatherings — just $28!

3. Belle of the Ball: Who doesn’t want to look like a sugar plum fairy (or an ice princess) this time of year? The tiered layers on this flouncy ChicWish skirt create a whimsical vibe — just $70!

4. Elegant and Comfortable: The elastic band on this tiered tulle skirt moves with you and never pinches, so you’ll always be comfy — just $35!

Plaid Holiday Skirts

5. Your New Holiday Go-To: The high waist paired with the flared A-line design on this skirt is extremely flattering (especially on those with pear-shaped bodies) and doesn’t feel constrictive — was $40, now just $35!

6. Vintage Christmas: Love vintage finds, but hate sifting through thrift store bins? This plaid midi has a retro vibe and will arrive at your door in days — just $35!

7. Muted Pattern: If you’re not a huge plaid fan, we promise that one look at the subtle pattern on this burgundy skirt will change your mind — just $35!

8. An Adjustable Waist: The built-in belt on this cheery plaid skirt is a game-changer during hearty holiday meals — just $32!

Pleated Holiday Skirts

9. Uber Flattering: Shoppers rave about how comfortable and flattering this beautiful pleated skirt is. Both the green and the red colors are perfect for holiday parties — just $28!

10. Wide Pleats for the Win: Wide pleated skirts are great at balancing out the body. If you have wide shoulders, this beautifully crafted pick will make you look more proportional — just $28!

11. Special Surprise: Is there anything better than a skirt with pockets? We don’t think so — just $30!

12. A Little Holiday Touch: Bows, like the dainty one on this pleated skirt’s waistband, automatically make any item of clothing more festive — just $22!

Metallic Holiday Skirts

13. Christmas Tree Topper: When you wear this gold skirt from Chartou, you’ll look like the fashionable star (at the top of the Christmas tree) — just $29!

14. Razzle Dazzle: Twinkle like the most beautiful holiday lights in this sparkly stunner. Sequins and tulle are the perfect wintry combination — just $37!

15. Optical Illusion: While this skirt isn’t technically metallic, it’s made from luxe velvet which shimmers in the light — just $30!

16. Unexpected Holiday Color: Gold and silver are the stars of the metallic show, but copper is another shiny hue we love for the holidays. We’ll be rocking this pleated copper skirt from Allegra K to ring in the new year — just $37!

