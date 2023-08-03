Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A good skirt is worth its weight in gold, but of course, we’d rather not pay bullion prices for the perfect piece to add to our wardrobes. That’s where Amazon comes in, gathering all of the best fashion picks from both designer names and smaller brands in one place, so you have literally hundreds of options to choose from. But, oh… how to narrow it down?

We figured the easiest way to choose some of the chicest skirts available on Amazon is to highlight some of the trendiest options in two categories: best skirts to wear to work, and best skirts to wear, well, wherever you’re having fun! There are even some pieces that function flawlessly for both, so you can be prepared for a full day of looking fabulous with a stylish a.m.-to-p.m. ensemble. Scroll on to check out our fave trendy skirts available now on Amazon!

Best Skirts for Work

Kingfancy Women's Chiffon Pleated Midi Skirt This lovely midi-length skirt has a comfortable lining and high elastic waist, perfect for pairing with a variety of business-casual tops from spring through autumn. $23.99 Get it

Belle Poque High Waist A-Line Midi Skirt An ideal transitional day-to-night piece, this cute bow-waist skirt will look adorable teamed with a button-down blouse at work and a figure-hugging sweater top for date night. $31.95 Get it

Grace Karin Vintage Chiffon Swing Pleated A-Line Midi Skirt Emanate elegance in this tightly-pleated chiffon skirt, available in a wide variety of solid colors like rich blue-green and jewel-toned purple, along with patterned options like blue flower and light pink floral lace. $36.99 Get it

Idealsanxun Women's High Waisted Plaid Wool Mini Skirt This classic wool plaid mini skirt will give ‘Mad Men’ vibes, especially with a black turtleneck on top. Throw on a pair of knee-high boots and you’ll be absolutely exuding ‘boss babe.’ $29.68 Get it

Grace Karin Women's Ruched Knee-Length Business Skirt Every closet needs a classic knee-length pencil skirt, especially for any comprehensive business-casual wardrobe! $32.99 Get it

Calvin Klein Women's Petite Skirt Calvin Klein always brings the classic basics, and this demure knee-length pencil skirt is a perfect example. Wear with strappy sandals in the summer and knee-high boots in the fall! $20.65 Get it

Belle Poque Women's Stretchy Bodycon Midi Skirt This skirt from Belle Poque offers a twist on the traditional pencil skirt with an adorably accented mermaid-style bottom, ruching at the sides and a free included chunky retro belt. $23.99 Get it

Best Skirts for Play

BTFBM Boho Floral Print Split Ruffle High-Low Skirt Now we’re getting to more options for daytime fun and nighttime festivities, beginning with this flirty high-low number that shows a little leg without highlighting anything you don’t want to. This skirt is particularly perfect for sun-drenched days at the beach or boardwalk — just throw it on over a one-piece or bikini top. $34.99 Get it

Taydey A-Line Pleated Vintage Skirt Vintage style is, ironically, timeless, and this skirt will be a timeless piece in your wardrobe collection. There are more conventional options, like floral and solid colors, but also some quirky designs too, like a super-cute London-inspired pattern and a fun cats-in-sunglasses version for any feline lover with a sense of humor. $13.99 Get it

Urban CoCo Stretchy Flared Mini Skater Skirt We love a skater skirt, and this version truly embodies the classic skater skirt silhouette. It’s available in sizes X-Small to XX-Large, so it’s made to flatter a wide variety of bodies. $15.98 Get it

DJT Fashion Casual Stretchy Flared Mini Skater Skirt with Shorts Ahh, skorts really take me back to my younger years. There’s nothing more comfortable, functional and stylish than a good skort, and we especially love the eye-catching jewel tones this version is available in, like deep royal blue and emerald green. $14.76 Get it

Merokeety Boho Pleated A-Line Swing Midi Skirt Bring a touch of boho to your closet! The soft and lightweight fabric of this midi skirt makes it the ideal pick for sizzling late August days and sunny September afternoons. $34.99 Get it

Relipop Flared Pleated Mini Skater Skirt with Drawstring This mini ruffled skater skirt is super on-trend and absolutely August chic — we love it paired with a crop top, like in the product photo, or a tucked-in tank and strappy sandals. $27.99 Get it

Amazon Essentials Women's Classic 5-Pocket Denim Skirt With ’90s fashion totally in right now, denim skirts are making a comeback in a major way. This staple from Amazon Essentials falls just above the knee and has a whole bunch of pockets — and available sizes! $34.40 Get it

Exchic Mesh Layered Tulle Midi Skirt Serve Carrie Bradshaw realness in this balletcore skirt, which gives a punk-rock twist on the ‘Swan Lake’ aesthetic. There are several cute colors available, but the dark green is especially striking for the summer-to-fall transition season. $25.65 Get it

