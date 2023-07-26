21 Rich Hamptons Mom Dresses Starting at Just $27

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The Hamptons is a luxe Long Island getaway for lucky New Yorkers who want to beat the city heat. It’s such an A-list escape that most hotels cost more per night than the Dyson Airwrap (a staggering $600!). While we’d love to spend the summer sipping spritzes in Southampton or people-watching at the Surf Lodge in Montauk, we simply cannot afford a Hamptons share house like the cast of Summer House on Bravo.

But just because we can’t live out our bougie dreams quite yet doesn’t mean we can’t dress like a rich Hamptons mom! This fashionista takes a morning Pilates class, shops at Zimmerman in the afternoon and goes to dinner at Topping Rose in the evening. Her coastal-chic aesthetic is all about beachy looks with an elevated touch. Linens and neutrals reign supreme, along with feminine flourishes and preppy accents.

We found 21 dresses that feel like something a rich Hamptons mom would wear. Let’s manifest rocking these frocks next summer in the Hamptons!

1. Shoppers say that this back cutout maxi is the “perfect” summer dress. In our fantasy world, we would wear this tiered frock while running errands in town or grabbing drinks with friends — just $45!

2. Top tier! This halter-neck tiered midi dress is such a lovely look for a summer wedding — just $50!

3. Silky-smooth! This long-sleeve satin mini dress is super flattering, thanks to the tie waist that acts as tummy control — just $51!

4. Breezy enough for brunch but sultry enough for date night, this one-shoulder short-sleeve smocked midi dress with a side slit is a day-to-night dream — originally $39, now just $31!

5. This long-sleeve floral maxi dress is like a muumuu with a makeover. Flattering and flowy at the same time — originally $80, now just $50!

6. Eye-catching eyelet! This embroidered maxi dress just looks luxe — originally $60, now just $47!

7. This asymmetrical tiered maxi beach dress is effortlessly elegant! We still have over a month left to wear white before Labor Day — originally $60, now just $45!

8. Made with 100% linen, this high-low midi dress is an absolute steal for summer. Plus, it comes with pockets — just $33!

9. Partly preppy and partly nautical, this striped linen-blend midi dress delivers with the details: smocked bodice, flouncy cap sleeves and POCKETS — just $39!

10. Adorned with delicate bridal buttons down the front and a waist belt, this sleeveless cotton-blend midi dress is airy and adorable — just $39!

11. Earn your stripes in this super stylish button-down maxi shirt dress! It’s seriously cool, both in terms of look and feel — just $27!

12. If we could own any dress from Amazon right now, it would be this tiered tent maxi from The Drop. Such a versatile piece you can wear in almost any summer setting — originally $60, now just $55!

13. Available in 37 different colors and patterns, this one-shoulder tiered midi dress is a summer staple in warm weather — originally $52, now just $45!

14. This off-the-shoulder mini dress looks like linen! One shopper said, “Perfect for summer days and nights” — just $35!

15. Complete with circular side cutouts and a high slit, this sleeveless midi dress is flirty yet classy (our favorite combo) — originally $47, now just $33!

16. Orange you glad we found this orange long-sleeve mini with embellished touches? It looks like a designer dress — just $50!

17. If there’s one outfit a rich Hamptons mom loves, it’s an athleisure look. Designed with buttery-soft fabric, this backless tennis dress with a built-in bra and shorts is so flattering and comfortable — just $38!

18. Channel Barbiecore in this pink eyelet maxi dress from Anthropologie — just $190!

19. This embroidered tunic dress would also be optimal for a tropical vacation — just $297!

20. With 10 colors to choose from, this long-sleeve shirt dress from Maeve is a rich Hampton mom’s off-duty uniform — just $148!

21. This gingham midi dress is giving Carrie Bradshaw-cottagecore-chic! “This is my favorite summer dress,” one customer declared. It’s super flattering” — just $160!

