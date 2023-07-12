Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The Hamptons is a coastal dreamland for New Yorkers who want to escape the city for the weekend. Whenever we’re there, we feel like we’re on the set of a Nancy Meyers movie, complete with beachy decor and a picture-perfect cast. The overall vibe is elegant yet relaxed (a.k.a. the quiet luxury trend that is currently taking the style world by storm).

Whether or not you’re heading to the Hamptons this summer, you can channel your inner rich Hamptons mom with polished pieces that are effortlessly put-together. Chic yet comfortable, bougie yet breezy. Read on to shop our 15 favorite luxe looks for summer from Nordstrom!

This Straw Tote Bag

The last straw! Embrace the straw trend of summer 2023 with this spacious straw bag. You can take this tote from the beach to brunch. It looks so much more expensive than it is!

$60.00 See It!

These Cat Eye Sunglasses

Another accessory that looks luxe (but is secretly affordable) is this pair of cat eye sunglasses. They’re so glamorous for a getaway in the Hamptons! You’ll look like a celeb.

$30.00 See It!

This Heart-Shaped Tweed Crossbody Bag

Heart eyes for this heart-shaped crossbody bag! The tweed fabric is preppy and Hamptons-approved, while the embellished bow adds sparkly sophistication. The ultimate statement bag!

Was $195 On Sale: $117 You Save 40% See It!

These White Linen Pants

White linen pants are a wardrobe essential in the Hamptons or every other coastal town! These Splendid pants are cool, comfy and classic.

$168.00 See It!

This Weekender Duffle Bag

Founded by actress Shay Mitchell, Béis has become a power player in the travel space. And this bestselling duffle bag is the brand’s signature piece! Spacious and stylish, this weekender is a must-have for a weekend in the Hamptons.

$108.00 See It!

This Tiered Maxi Dress

Flowy and fabulous! Shoppers say that this smocked maxi dress by Free People is “perfect for summer” and “pregnancy approved.”

$148.00 See It!

This Chain Crossbody Bag

This embossed tan crossbody bag will elevate any outfit! The gold chain hardware adds edge to this versatile piece.

$45.00 See It!

These Jewel Embellished Slide Sandals

According to reviews, these Kurt Geiger slides are “sooo comfortable” and fun. Featuring colorful crystals, these suede sandals have pillowy quilting and a contoured footbed.

$185.00 See It!

This Checker-Print Crochet Bag

Crochet is another fashion-forward fabric of summer! Spice up your style with this black-and-white checker-print bag, ideal for the beach or everyday errands.

$325.00 See It!

This Floral Print Midi Sundress

Hamptons moms love Farm Rio! This designer dress is a dream for vacation, designed with a floral print in a tiered silhouette.

$240.00 See It!

This Leather Belt Bag

Traveling or taking a walk around the neighborhood? Upgrade your belt bag with this hands-free leather look. It’s an on-the-go game-changer!

$128.00 See It!

This Flouncy Cover-Up Dress

This flouncy cover-up doubles as a dress! Complete with 3/4-sleeves, embroidery and tassels , this jacquard-woven mini dress was made for a holiday in the Hamptons.

$138.00 See It!

This Packable Floppy Hat

Floppy hats are a fashion fixture of coastal destinations. Keep up with the other Hamptons fashionistas in this effortlessly chic straw hat. Conveniently packable for travel!

$39.00 See It!

These Cutout Slide Sandals

These Sam Edelman cutout slides are everyday essentials for summer. They look like the iconic Hermès sandals at a fraction of the cost. You can dress these shoes down with a casual daytime outfit or dress them up with a fancy frock on a night out.

$120.00 See It!

This Linen-Blend Summer Sweater

Stay warm on a cool night in this lightweight linen-blend sweater! Available in black and black, this V-neck pullover is perfectly slouchy yet flattering.

