We’ve all got dozens of tank tops and blouses in our closets. They’re an easy way to make an outfit. They can also become kind ho-hum when you want to go out wearing something a little different sometimes, though. What do you do then? You look for something that changes things up a bit: lace-up details, ruffles, you name it. We found a particularly exciting ruffled tank actually, at Walmart of all places – and you’re going to want to add it to your collection before it sells out.

The Sofia Jeans Double Ruffle Embroidered Top is just $22 and it can give your everyday look a little flavor. It’s bright red and resembles the top of a very gorgeous southwestern flared dress with plenty of tiers. It has a square neckline and flutter sleeves as well as fun, delicate embroidery all over the shirt, too. Most importantly, it’s made to skim the top of your jeans or it can go with the matching Embroidery Skirt, which makes it look just like a dress if you choose!

This is such a fun and easy way to elevate what could normally be just another tank top and jeans combo, but Sofia Jeans has gone the extra mile by giving it additional shaping as well as a smocked back and princess seams at the front for shaping. You can even comfortably wear a bra beneath it without anyone seeing the straps peeking out everywhere you move. That makes it the perfect option for anyone with bigger busts, too.

You shouldn’t be sleeping on Walmart, let alone Sofia Jeans. This fun top is well worth the $22, and if you look hard enough, you may just find it at your local Walmart so you don’t have to order it online. If not, be sure to snag yours before they’re all gone. This could be part of your new summer uniform!

