It’s getting hot out there! The issue is, summer tops tend to veer a bit skimpy. While we love a skimpy top here and there, most don’t have support or room for larger busts. We also need something bra-friendly!
It can be hard finding cute lightweight tops for larger busts, but we’re here to help you out with 21 picks for your summer wardrobe. Shop below!
1. Our Absolute Favorite: This breathable, 100% cotton Chigant tank top is so versatile and easy to wear. It has bra-friendly straps too!
2. We Also Love: Boxy and relaxed, this cotton and linen-blend Soojun top is the ultimate in breezy comfort. Grab it in 10 colors!
3. We Can’t Forget: Looking for something work-friendly? This linen/viscose Cali1850 shirt is a great layer when worn unbuttoned too!
4. Tank You Very Much: If you’re looking for something sporty, you can’t skip over lululemon. This Train to Be Tank Top features open-hole construction to keep you cool!
5. No Meshing Around: It doesn’t get much airier than this MakeMeChic mesh tee. Wear any type of bra underneath (or a bodysuit)!
6. Oh My Gauze: This gauzey cotton Dokotoo top is definitely an upgrade to your basic T-shirt. Extra points for the chest pocket!
7. Silky Smooth: This beautiful By Anthropologie blouse looks and feels like silk, but it’s actually made of airy viscose. Which color is your favorite?
8. Eyeing This: The eyelets on this Soly Hux eyelet blouse aren’t only pretty — they add extra airflow too!
9. Tie-Dye Time: You can’t go wrong with this Etcyy tie-dye tank top! Fun, colorful, lightweight — just excellent!
10. A Star in Stripes: This relaxed-fit, viscose-blend AlvaQ top has an effortlessly chic vibe to it. Tops like this make getting dressed easy!
11. V-Neck Check: The high quality of this Hermoza top practically leaps off the screen. Made with 100% cotton double gauze!
12. Beach Babe: Heading on vacation? Don’t forget to pack this wear-everywhere Bsubseach button-up in your suitcase!
13. Embroidered With Love: The lace-like embroidery on the hem of this 100% linen Minibee top elevates it to the next level!
14. Go With the Flow: Hate clingy shirts? You’ll adore the flowy nature of this sleeveless Artfish top!
15. Waffle Knit ‘Fit: The waffle knit trims on this Dokotoo top are so cute — and only made better by the studs!
16. Crop to the Top: So affordable — and the perfect shape! This linen-blend Universal Thread tee from Target is made with 48% recycled material too!
17. Ruffling Things Up: Ruffles and pleats and color options, oh my! This BZB tank has got it all!
18. Glittery Glam: If you love a mesh top but prefer some shimmer, add this MakeMeChic top to your Amazon cart!
19. Chic in Chiffon: We love the feminine energy of this Messic tank top. The asymmetrical chiffon is stunning!
20. Give ’em the Cold Shoulder: Feel the breeze on your shoulders with this Amoretu cold-shoulder top!
21. Last but Not Least: This laid-back Lueluoye V-neck top is a cotton top you can dress up or dress down in any way!
