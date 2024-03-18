Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

After doing an inventory of my closet recently, I realized I’m majorly lacking in the chic spring fashion department. Sometimes, I get so excited for summer that I head straight to dresses, forgetting that there’s a solid three months of spring ahead of me. Well, this year I’m putting that to a stop and am fully embracing the new season. The first stop on my search? Cute spring blouses!

In my search for spring blouses, this floral blouse brought me to a halt mid-scroll. This is partly due to its eye-catching design, but also because of its flowy, long-sleeve silhouette that’s still practical to wear with other pieces in my closet. Then, after taking a full look at the top, I saw that it not only comes in tons of other equally beautiful floral designs, it’s also currently on sale. I’m so sold!

Get the Shewin Floral Print V-Neck Long Sleeve Blouse (Originally $31) on sale for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 18, 2024, but are subject to change.

To get into the nitty-gritty of the garment, it features a flowy, bell sleeve design, which is totally flattering for all arms, a V-neckline and curved high-low hem. Made of 100% polyester, you know it’s bound to be soft, breathable, durable and even easy to wash. Plus, if you end up loving the flattering and comfortable design, it not only comes in tons of other floral prints, but several solid colors as well. The options to style this top are truly endless!

The other thing that sold me was checking out several of the 9,200+ five-star ratings from shoppers and seeing that it’s a number one bestseller in Amazon’s blouses department. One shopper even said the fashionable find is the “most flattering top” they had purchased in years. “With the hem untucked and the puffy sleeves, it really gives that dressy ’60s vibe!” they said.

Other savvy shoppers helped point out the incredible versatility of the blouse. This aspiring fashionista said that although it looks good on its own, they love dressing it up with a blazer or cardigan for work days and “always get compliments” since the colors are striking. Preferring to wear the top more casually, this shopper said it also goes great with “leggings or skinny jeans.” Easy!

I can picture myself rocking this flowy blouse with almost everything in my wardrobe. It’s truly the ideal spring layering piece. I’m envisioning myself dressing it up with white jeans or slacks, some sandals and boho jewelry for a casual-chic work outfit — but also blue jeans, a cardigan and tennis shoes for a Saturday lunch with friends. And considering it’s on sale right now for $31, I’m going to be hitting that buy now button ASAP. Find it here!

See it: Shewin Floral Print V-Neck Long Sleeve Blouse (Originally $31) on sale for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 18, 2024, but are subject to change.

