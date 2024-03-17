Your account
8 Spring Wrap Dresses All on Sale – Up to 47% Off

Wrap dresses
We can’t believe that we’re almost in spring! It’s time to pull out all of our favorite flouncy, flowy pieces for the upcoming warmer months. If you prefer long sleeves or ruffled silhouettes, now is the time to find a great deal on all your closet essentials for spring 2024. One style that should be on your list is a good wrap dress! Wrap dresses are so versatile and effortlessly chic that you can’t help but to shop up to your event looking polished and sophisticated. Leave it to Us to help you find affordable — up to 47% off — and stylish options you’ll practically want to live in this spring!

Whether it’s sleeveless renditions or super long maxi designs, there is a wrap dress for every aesthetic and vibe. We rounded up eight wrap dresses on sale at Amazon that will become your new spring favorites. Read on to see our picks!

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Summer Wrap Maxi Dress Casual Boho Floral V Neck Short Sleeve Ruffle Hem Split Beach Long Dresses (Brown,Medium)
PRETTYGARDEN
You save: 21%

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Summer Wrap Maxi Dress

$48$61
  • Description
This wrap dress has a flouncy, ’70s-inspired vibe that will pair well with chunky platform heels.
See it!
ZESICA Women's Bohemian Wrap Maxi Dress
ZESICA
You save: 6%

ZESICA Women's Bohemian Wrap Maxi Dress

$51$54
  • Description
Throw on this wrap maxi dress with sandals and a cute handbag for a bohemian chic-themed ensemble!
See it!
BTFBM Women's 2024 Summer Wrap V Neck Dress Ruffle Sleeve Swiss Dot Boho Ruffle Slit Beach Party Flowy Long Maxi Dresses(Swiss Dot Orange Red, Medium)
BTFBM
You save: 15%

BTFBM Women's Wrap Dress

$39$46
  • Description
If you prefer sleeveless designs, this Swiss dot wrap dress will suit your tastes (isn’t the ruffle slit so cute?)!
See it!
BTFBM Womens Casual Party Dresses 2024 Spring Summer Long Sleeve Wrap V Neck Swiss Dot Swing A-Line Maxi Dress with Belt(Swiss Dot Light Apricot, Medium)
BTFBM
You save: 46%

BTFBM Womens Swiss Dot Maxi Dress

$29$54
  • Description
If you like the ‘prairie’ vibe that’s popular on TikTok and IG — and want to try it without spending too much — opt for this long-sleeve, belted wrap dress that stops right below the knee.
See it!

ANRABESS Women Kimono Summer Side Split Wrap V Neck Short Sleeves Maxi Dress Floral Print Beach Dress with Belt 487honghuacao-XL
ANRABESS
You save: 18%

ANRABESS Women Kimono Side Split Wrap Dresss

$50$61
  • Description
This dress has adorable kimono-style sleeves — and a chic floral-print — that allows you into any room gracefully!
See it!
Amazon Essentials Women's Short Sleeve Faux-Wrap Dress, Red Tossed Leaf, Medium
Amazon Essentials
You save: 48%

Amazon Essentials Women's Short Sleeve Faux-Wrap Dress

$12$24
  • Description
Sometimes, you just want a dress that doesn’t do too much. If that’s you, this faux-wrap dress will help you look fashionable without the extra frills!
See it!
oten Women Wrap V Neck Ruffle Sleeve Ruched Bodycon Dress Knee Length Tie Waist Formal Cocktail Dresses Special Occasions Nude Small
oten
You save: 31%

oten Women Ruffle Wrap Dress

$34$49
  • Description
Easter is almost here. If you’re still looking for something to wear for the holiday, this ruffle wrap dress could be your answer!
See it!
IHOT Casual Work Dresses for Women Hide Belly Baby Shower Cocktail Party Summer Dress Classic 3/4 Sleeve Deep V Neck Graduation Party Work Business Wrap Dress,Wine Red,M
IHOT
You save: 29%

IHOT Casual Wrap Dress

$20$28
  • Description
This wrap dress is perfect for cocktail hour or date night!
See it!

