Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The official start of spring takes place on Tuesday, which means it’s time to refresh your wardrobe. Whether you need a new blouse or skirt, now is the time to find a great deal on breezy, temperature-regulating silhouettes that will help make the hotter months more enjoyable. We found a cute, flowy wrap dress that you’ll want to live in — and it’s 21% off now at Amazon!

Related: 23 Loose Dresses That Are More Slimming Than Bodycon Styles Bodycon dresses can be super flattering, but if you prefer loose styles check out these summer dresses that we're obsessed with — details

The PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Floral Boho Wrap Dress will make a great addition to your spring wardrobe lineup. It features a 100% polyester material for durability and comfortability. Also, this dress has a chic front slit for an elevated look. Further, this boho-inspired option comes in 41 colors — we love the apricot floral and solid brick red variations — and has an S to XXL size range.

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Floral Boho Wrap Dress for $48 (was $61) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of March 16, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Styling this dress is an easy feat due to its fun colors. For example, you could pair it with sleek heels for an elevated twist. Or you could pair it with sandals and a cardigan for a refined, sophisticated vibe. Honestly, whatever you decide to wear with this dress will work because of its high slit and versatile design.

While discussing and gushing over this dress, one Amazon reviewer said, “This is a very pretty comfortable dress. The XL came recommended, but I went with the large, and it’s a perfect fit. I ended up buying two different colors. I highly recommend it.”

Another Amazon reviewer noted, “I ordered this dress specifically to freshen up my wardrobe. I actually needed a more formal dress for my husband’s work event. I saw this dress and ordered it immediately. It is perfect! I feel confident and beautiful in it. I’m grateful I found it upon scrolling. Thanks, Amazon!”

So, if you need a breezy, edgy dress to help you feel chic and comfy this spring, this floral option could do the trick!

See it: Get the PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Floral Boho Wrap Dress for $48 (was $61) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of March 16, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from PRETTYGARDEN here, and don’t forget to scope out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!