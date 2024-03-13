You’ll Feel So Confident in These 17 Short-Sleeve Dresses

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Dresses are at the top of our shopping list right now. But there are so many kinds! What’s going to have us feeling the most comfortable and chic? What styles will be most flattering? And can we finally ditch tight bodycon dresses for good?

While there can be a time and a place for bodycon dresses, many shoppers prefer flowier fits for everyday life. The only issue is finding picks that still flatter. They need to be forgiving but not too baggy, landing in the perfect middle ground. Our 17 short-sleeve dress picks below are the perfect examples. Let’s check them out!

17 Flattering Short-Sleeve Dresses

Solid Dresses for Everyday Wear

1. This Lillusory dress is the best of all worlds. The wrapped tie layer visually cinches the waist while actually providing extra coverage for an automatically flattering ‘fit!

2. The cut of this Molerani tunic dress is exquisite. In one way, it adds more flow to a T-shirt dress style, but in another, it creates a more figure-loving look!

3. This Quince ruched-waist dress is “fitted where you want it, flowy where it feels good.” It comes in four colors too!

4. Big fan of midi dresses? You can dress this Fisoew puff-sleeve frock up or down with different shoes and accessories!

5. Here’s another unique wrap dress that combines super-soft comfort with a compliment-worthy design. It’s marked way, way down at lululemon!

Timeless Shirtdresses and Polo Dresses

6. This airy, flowy J.Crew popover dress is basically a fashion hack. Slip it on and — boom! — you’ll look like a million bucks!

7. You simply cannot go wrong with this Amazon Essentials midi polo dress. It’s one of my faves — so soft!

8. This Quince linen dress is the ultimate warm weather alternative to a classic shirtdress. Wear it with or without the belt!

9. This versatile Zeagoo shirtdress can be worn with or without the belt — or you can unbutton it completely and wear it as an open longline layer!

Fancier Dresses for Special Occasions

10. If you’re attending a bridal or baby shower, a graduation party or even a garden wedding, this Wanhuayi mini party dress will be an easy choice!

11. For something that skews more semi-formal/cocktail for even nicer occasions, we recommend grabbing this chiffon pleated Banana Republic Factory maxi dress on sale!

12. The silky satin brilliance of this Lyaner mini dress is undeniable. It comes in so many colors — how can we choose?

13. This twisted-center Floerns dress is another one of our all-time faves for a figure-flattering look that doesn’t require shapewear. Thousands of shoppers agree!

Fabulous Floral Dresses

14. The combined bright florals, ruffles, puff sleeves and smocking of this Prettygarden dress make it an absolute essential for Us. So gorgeous!

15. Frolic through a blooming field in this tiered Shewin mini dress. It comes in numerous floral colorways!

16. Take this blue and white Faithfull the Brand dress on your next vacation to ensure you leave with the best Instagram photos ever. Grab it at Revolve!

17. This midi-length Styleword sun dress is so ready to accompany you to a picnic in the park — or a walk on the beach!