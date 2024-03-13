Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

You may be a total fashionista, but every once in a while, it can be difficult to decide what to wear. Whether you’re getting ready for a picnic, outdoor birthday party or even a day of errands, you might feel stuck. (It’s similar to writer’s block, which Us writers can relate to!) Maybe you’re bored with your current wardrobe or you’re simply not having an aesthetic vision for the day — and that’s okay!

Dresses are a great option for spring and summer anyway, but they’re particularly great on days when you’re uninspired or when the pant and top combos just aren’t coming together. Whatever the occasion, a dress is a complete outfit that you can put on, forget about and rock with confidence…well, the right dress.

This one is perfect for any occasion you can think of, and we mean any occasion — the aforementioned picnics, birthdays and barbeques, graduations, baby showers, engagement parties, beach days, walks in the park and anywhere else the day takes you. This flowy tiered dress has a mid-calf length, ruffle hemlines, puffy and cuffed short sleeves, a crew neckline and a boho flair that is 100% trendy right now.

The high waist flatters your body by giving the dress shape without constricting or squeezing. Seriously, it just couldn’t be more comfortable! Loose and airy, this dress has a nice stretch and a soft, lightweight feel that you’ll want to live in. Lightweight doesn’t mean see-through though — the polyester and elastane blend is just thick enough to prevent an embarrassing incident!

The dress has a slightly retro, slightly vintage style that can be either elegant or casual depending on how you style it. We love the look of this dress with heels and a leather handbag for nice occasions or with sandals, sunglasses a belt and a boho bag for a laid-back brunch with friends.

And if you love the style but aren’t feeling the pattern, there are 32 different varieties to choose from. Most are floral patterned in one way or another, but there are a few solid-color varieties for the simple ladies! We’re convinced this versatile find will never go out of style!

Plus, this dress isn’t just for spring. You can wear it during the spring and summer months, maybe even early fall ones! On chilly days, layering with a trench coat and sneakers is the perfect way to make a fashion statement while staying warm in the process.

See it: Get the Prettygarden Floral Boho Midi Dress for $34 (originally $61) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 13, 2024, but are subject to change.

