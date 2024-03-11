Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re a working gal or simply love a good blouse, spring is the perfect time to add a new one to your rotation. Colors are getting brighter, fabrics are getting lighter and patterns are phasing back in — hooray! Even if you have a few already, it doesn’t hurt to either grab a new one or — even better — trade out a current option in your repertoire.

Spring is all about cleaning, and if you’re anything like Us, you don’t want to accumulate items beyond the capacity of your closet. Trading out one of last year’s blouses (that isn’t so alluring anymore) and replacing it with a fresh one is the perfect way to maintain three of your goals: Embracing your love of fashion while keeping your roommates happy and living a decluttered life. Wins all around!

This blouse is everything you want in a top both from a fashion and a comfort standpoint. It has trendy lantern sleeves, pleated detailing, a deep V-neckline and a loose, casual fit. You get a slightly oversized and flowy look with some structure, a flattering combination for your arms and midsection.

The blouse can be worn tucked in, out or half-tucked (which we love) depending on the pants you wear, so don’t be afraid to mix it up! Try wearing it half-tucked into a pair of jeans with sneakers, a belt, plenty of layered jewelry and your favorite handbag this spring.

The soft, lightweight material will keep you warm this spring, but not too warm — this blouse doubles as a summer top that you can wear on breezy days or to evening dinners with a denim skirt, shorts or white jeans. Plus, if you’re a corporate queen, this top makes for the perfect work outfit! Simply pair it with dress pants, heels and a blazer — so professional and chic!

Related: For Under $10, Consider Your St. Patrick's Day Outfit Done It’s now Monday and that means two things — one, we survived the “spring ahead” time change (so far) and two, St. Patrick’s Day is less than a week away. Whether you’ve had St. Paddy’s plans for months or are just figuring it all out now, it’s easy to get lost in the logistics; but […]

There are 41 different colors and patterns, many floral and a few solid colors. If you’re anything like the more than 9,000 reviewers who give this blouse 5 stars, you might want to grab a few! People love how lightweight the material is without being see-through.

“This top will be perfect for spring and summer. The colors are as shown in the picture. It is a relaxed fit, but I’m not swimming in it, so it can be worn tucked in or not. The material adds a nice texture. I highly recommend this top!”

Other reviewers mention how much this blouse rakes in compliments… and it makes sense! What’s not to love?

Get the Shewin Women’s Casual Boho Loose Blouse for $29 (originally $31) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 11, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other spring blouses on Amazon and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!