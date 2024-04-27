15 Plus Size Airport-Approved Fashion Finds — Starting at $8

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The sun is finally out, and spring fever is starting to set in — seriously. The travel bug is starting to bite — or already has — and it’s crucial to have easy, affordable outfits that make getting to and from each airport easier. For plus-size bodies, it can become a task to acquire fashion finds that look great and keep you feeling comfortable. If you don’t know where to start, we’re here to help you find options!

Related: 17 Spring-Friendly Plus-Size Fashion Finds Under $50 While the plus-size fashion market still has some ways to go and grow, finding plus-sized pieces is getting easier. Whether you prefer super trendy garments or more tried and true classics, you can find spring-friendly plus-size fashion finds without completely emptying out your wallet! From sleek skirts to flowy T-shirts, plus-size fashion is a versatile […]

Whether you’re into flowy sweatpants or efficient two-piece ensembles, there is an airport-friendly fashion find that will make traveling to your upcoming vacation destination much more comfy. Nevertheless, we rounded up 17 plus-size airport-approved fashion finds starting at just $8 — read on to see our picks!

1. Easy and Breezy: For those who love the breathability of linen, you’ll never want to take this linen 2-piece set — just $21!

2. Girl Next Door: We love this 2-piece outfit because it consists of a neat button-down and easy shorts — was $43, now just $34!

3. ’70s-Inspiration: Nothing beats waring a pair of high waisted palazzo pants. They are airy enough to keep you from overheating while supplying a laid-back vibe to your outfit — just $33!

4. Comfy Cozy: These Hanes fleece joggers will keep you nice and toasty on the coldest flight — was $31, now just $$16!

5. Knitted Flexibility: If you prefer sporty-based clothing but want them to have an elevated feel, this knit 2-piece outfit is perfect thanks to its oversized T-shirt and biker shorts — just $33!

6. Flow On: This 2-piece outfit consists of a billowing T-shirts with side slits and stretchy biker shorts for a comfortable and malleable alternative — just $31!

7. Everyday Essential: A classic short sleeve V-neck T-shirt never goes out of style and this one will make your next plane ride much more breezy — just $24!

8. On The Go: These wide leg pants pair well with a lightweight hoodie or a simple T-shirt. They feature a moisture-wicking material for maximum comfort— was $69, now just $48!

Related: 17 Airport-Approved Fashion Finds That Will Make Traveling Easier Now that we’re almost at the cusp of the season change, you have probably planned your vacations for the year. Whether you’re going to a tropical destination or a snow-covered one, it’s crucial to wear the most comfortable clothing you can find — seriously! Searching for airport-approved fashion finds should be on your to-do list, […]

9. Luxe Realness: You woke up late and now you’re running to get to the airport. This high-low shirtdress will you get there without too much fuss— just $100!

10. Casual Vibes: These denim joggers have all the pomp and circumstance of jeans but have stretch added to really help you relax — just $88!

11. Shifty Regalia: We love this cotton gauze shift dress because you could pair it with heels or sandals for a minimal vibe — just $80!

12. Button It Up: This wide leg pant set is modern and relaxed enough to wear on the plane and long after you land — just $49!

13. She’s Polished: For those who need a more professional looking option for their upcoming vacation, this 2-piece ensemble could help due to its sharp collar and tie belt — just $37!

14. Better Than Jeans: These stretch pull-on jeggings are so flexible that you might forget you have them on after you get to your vacay stay — just $8!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

15. Closet Staple: The slightly puffed sleeves on this Eytino top will elevate all your casual pieces — just $25!