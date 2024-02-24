Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Now that we’re almost at the cusp of the season change, you have probably planned your vacations for the year. Whether you’re going to a tropical destination or a snow-covered one, it’s crucial to wear the most comfortable clothing you can find — seriously! Searching for airport-approved fashion finds should be on your to-do list, and you can find great deals on some pieces that will stay in your travel rotation for years to come right now.
From functional sweatsuits to durable carry-on bags, airport-approved fashion finds cover a broad category with something for everyone. We rounded up 17 airport-approved fashion finds that will make traveling easier — read on to see our picks!
Tops
1. Closet Staple: Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS brand makes a cotton blend fleece hoodie that we’re sure you’ll love — just $76!
2. Slouchy Decadence: Pop on this sweatshirt with your favorite sweatpants for a casual, minimal vibe — just $128!
3. Breezy Quarter-Zip: This quarter zip sweatshirt will keep you warm on a really brisk trip — just $40!
4. Everyday Essential: This stretch cotton camisole is reversible and works well under hoodies and sweaters — just $32!
Bottoms
5. Cozy Fleece: Throw on these fleece knit shorts for an alternative that won’t make you overheat — just $41!
6. Easy and Cool: These linen blend pants will keep your legs feeling airy and cool — just $59!
7. Versatile Denim: These stretch pull-on jeggings work during your day-to-day activities and in the airport — just $28!
8. Warm and Fuzzy: This pair of high waist fleece sweatpants will help you relax easily while in-flight — just $70!
Shoes and Accessories
9. Functional Comfort: This pair of sneakers pairs well with sweatpants and leggings — just $100!
10. Low Top Refinement: This low-top court sneaker is neutral and coordinates with anything in your closet — just $198!
11. Spacious Carryall: This nylon tote is durable and roomy enough to hold all your travel essentials — just $150!
12. Big and In Charge: For those who like a little flash, these big buckle slide sandals are right up your alley — just $170!
13. Maximum Impact: This large shoulder tote bag is stylish and strong — just $155!
Sets
14. Oversized Vibes: Get this oversized two piece set for a slouchy, relaxed look that’ll make traveling easier — was $70, now just $60!
15. Bohemian Chic: This short sleeve sweater and pull-on pants set will definitely keep you feeling comfy — plus, it has a boho vibe that feels on trend — just $128!
16. Short Short: Pair this short sleeve T-shirt and short set with sneakers and your favorite tote for a minimal, simple ensemble — was $32, now just $27!
17. Long-Sleeve Energy: If you prefer a long-sleeve option, this lightweight two piece set will make a plane or train ride pass by quickly — was $51, now just $41!