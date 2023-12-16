Your account
Shop the 8 Best Carry-On Sized Bags for Travel

travel bags

With Christmas almost a week away — and New Year’s not too far behind — it’s safe to say that you probably have all your travel plans figured out! Now is the time to put on your patience and brace yourselves for traffic and lines getting to the airport, in the airport, and leaving the airport! One aspect that you should take care of so that it’s not a stressor in the process is your luggage — or, more specifically, your carry-on sized luggage. But sometimes, using one of these smaller bag options can be the difference between getting to your destination swiftly after the plane lands or spending 45 minutes at baggage claim waiting for your luggage! Literally!

Utilizing carry-on-sized bags to carry all your belongings while traveling is an efficient way to get through the airport because you’d have all your stuff with you! Whether you’re looking for a tote bag or spinner luggage — don’t worry, we have you covered! We rounded up eight of the best carry-on-sized bags for travel — read on to see our picks!

Béis The 21-Inch Carry-On Roller

Béis The 21-Inch Carry-On Roller
Nordstrom

Grab this carry-on suitcase and instantly know which bag is yours at the baggage claim carousel — just $218!

See it!

Marc Jacobs The Large Tote Canvas Bag

Marc Jacobs The Large Tote Canvas Bag
Nordstrom

Travel in style with arguably one of the trendiest tote bags of the year — just $225!

See it!

Tory Burch Women's Ella Patent Tote

Tory Burch Women's Ella Patent Tote
Amazon

Elevate your airport style with this patent nylon tote bag for a chic, efficient and minimal look — just $248!

See it!

Amazon Basics 20-Inch Hardside Spinner

Amazon Basics 20-Inch Hardside Spinner
Amazon

This spinner carry-on will get you from point A to point B easily — just $70!

See it!

Johnny Was Floral & Cheetah-Print Tote Bag

Johnny Was Floral & Cheetah-Print Tote Bag
Saks Fifth Avenue

Put your best stylish foot forward while traveling with this floral and cheetah-print tote bag — just $128!

See it!

LOVEVOOK Laptop Tote Bag 

LOVEVOOK Laptop Tote Bag
Amazon

Store your laptop — and everything else — in this laptop tote bag — for just $36!

See it!

Samsonite Spin Tech 5 20″ Carry-on Spinner

Samsonite Spin Tech 5 20" Carry-on Spinner
Macy’s

For those who love keeping their valuables near them on a flight, consider using this carry-on spinner suitcase — just $128!

See it!

Longchamp Large Le Pliage Tote

Longchamp Large Le Pliage Tote
Nordstrom

This sleek nylon tote bag from Longchamp comes in multiple colors and features embossed leather trim for a stylish touch — just $155!

See it!

