Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

With Christmas almost a week away — and New Year’s not too far behind — it’s safe to say that you probably have all your travel plans figured out! Now is the time to put on your patience and brace yourselves for traffic and lines getting to the airport, in the airport, and leaving the airport! One aspect that you should take care of so that it’s not a stressor in the process is your luggage — or, more specifically, your carry-on sized luggage. But sometimes, using one of these smaller bag options can be the difference between getting to your destination swiftly after the plane lands or spending 45 minutes at baggage claim waiting for your luggage! Literally!

Utilizing carry-on-sized bags to carry all your belongings while traveling is an efficient way to get through the airport because you’d have all your stuff with you! Whether you’re looking for a tote bag or spinner luggage — don’t worry, we have you covered! We rounded up eight of the best carry-on-sized bags for travel — read on to see our picks!

Béis The 21-Inch Carry-On Roller

Grab this carry-on suitcase and instantly know which bag is yours at the baggage claim carousel — just $218!

Marc Jacobs The Large Tote Canvas Bag

Travel in style with arguably one of the trendiest tote bags of the year — just $225!

Tory Burch Women’s Ella Patent Tote

Elevate your airport style with this patent nylon tote bag for a chic, efficient and minimal look — just $248!

Amazon Basics 20-Inch Hardside Spinner

This spinner carry-on will get you from point A to point B easily — just $70!

Johnny Was Floral & Cheetah-Print Tote Bag

Put your best stylish foot forward while traveling with this floral and cheetah-print tote bag — just $128!

LOVEVOOK Laptop Tote Bag

Store your laptop — and everything else — in this laptop tote bag — for just $36!

Samsonite Spin Tech 5 20″ Carry-on Spinner

For those who love keeping their valuables near them on a flight, consider using this carry-on spinner suitcase — just $128!

Longchamp Large Le Pliage Tote

This sleek nylon tote bag from Longchamp comes in multiple colors and features embossed leather trim for a stylish touch — just $155!

