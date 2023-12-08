Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

For a night out, we’d typically grab a clutch, a shoulder bag or maybe a crossbody. Something small and cute but just big enough for the essentials. But Hailey Bieber just gave Us a new idea!

While we’d typically use our regular tote bags for casual, day-to-day life, a mini tote bag is actually an incredibly cute accessory for a party, date or drinks with friends. Bieber recently carried a Prada pick in a gallery of photos on her Instagram, but we’re going to help you get the look for over $2,000 less!

Get the Ilyswee Crossbody Nylon Tote (5L) for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 7, 2023, but are subject to change.

Bieber carried a black Prada Soft Padded Re-Nylon Mini-Bag in her photos, which costs $2,050. Eep! But no worries, because this Amazon pick is a fantastic affordable alternative. It’s just the right size: big enough to fit a phone, wallet and other daily essentials, but still teeny-tiny compared to most totes!

Also like Bieber’s, this nylon tote has top handles. But the surprise is that it also comes with an adjustable, removable crossbody strap, letting you go hands-free when you want to be!

Want to check out some other small tote bags to help you nail Bieber’s vibe? See what else we found on our search below!

