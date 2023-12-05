Your account
17 Comfy Travel Essentials That Will Make Your Trip Smooth Sailing

comfy travel essentials
‘Tis the season to travel! The end of the year is upon Us, and winter break is just weeks away. If you’re jetting off on a vacation for the holidays, then you need to pack like a pro.

We’ve gotten our travel uniform down to a science! From comfy loungewear to contoured cup eye masks, these airplane essentials will help you go from departure to arrival in style. Plus, many of these items are bestsellers or deals. Bon voyage!

BAGSMART Gym Bag for Women, Carry on Weekender Overnight Bag, Travel Duffel Bags with Trolley Sleeve, Personal Item Travel Bag Tote Bag Workout Dance Bag, Black-30L
BAGSMART
You save: 30%

Bagsmart Travel Bag

$26$37
See It!
Electronic Organizer Travel Cable Accessories Bag,Electronic Organizer Case,Waterproof Electronic Accessories Organizer Bag for Power Bank,Charging Cords,Chargers,Mouse,USB Cable,Earphones Flash Drive
CAOODKDK
You save: 57%

No. 1 Bestselling Electronics Organizer

$6$14
See It!
MLVOC Travel Pillow 100% Pure Memory Foam Neck Pillow, Comfortable & Breathable Cover, Machine Washable, Airplane Travel Kit with 3D Contoured Eye Masks, Earplugs, and Luxury Bag, Standard (Black)
MLVOC
You save: 47%

Memory Foam Travel Neck Pillow

$16$30
See It!
Depoza 16 Pack Travel Bottles Set - TSA Approved Leak Proof Silicone Squeezable Containers for Toiletries, Conditioner, Shampoo, Lotion & Body Wash Accessories (16 pcs/White Pack)
DEPOZA
You save: 25%

TSA-Approved Travel Bottles Set

$12$16
See It!
MiiKARE Airplane Travel Essentials Phone Holder, Universal Handsfree Phone Mount for Flying with 360 Degree Rotation, Accessory for Airplane, Travel Must Haves Phone Stand for Desk, Tray Table
MiiKARE
You save: 50%

Airplane Phone Holder

$9$18
See It!
ETCYY NEW Womens Lounge Sets Knitted Sweatsuit Sets 2 Piece Outfits with Sweater Tops and Wide Leg Sweatpants
ETCYY NEW

Two-Piece Sweater Ser

$57
See It!
EverSnug Premium Travel Blanket Pillow - Soft 2 in 1 Airplane Blanket with Soft Bag Pillowcase, Hand Luggage Sleeve and Backpack Clip (Navy Blue)
EverSnug
You save: 30%

Travel Blanket Pillow

$28$40
See It!
Dosoni Womens Fuzzy Socks Super Soft Fluffy Slipper Socks Cozy Warm Home Sleeping Winter Socks (5 Pack Soild Color A1)
Dosoni

Cozy Fluffy Socks

$18
See It!
AUTOMET Womens Winter 2 Piece Outfits Sweat Suits Long Sleeve Tracksuits Quarter Zip Pullover with Fleece Sweatpants AirEssentials
AUTOMET

No. 1 Bestselling Tracksuit

$50
See It!
BAGSMART Toiletry Bag Travel Bag with hanging hook, Water-resistant Makeup Cosmetic Bag Travel Organizer for Accessories, Shampoo, Full Sized Container, Toiletries, Soft Pink
BAGSMART
You save: 38%

No. 1 Bestselling Toiletry Bag

$18$29
See It!
Koolaburra by UGG Women's koola-Short Fashion Boot, Black, 8 US
Koolaburra by UGG
You save: 28%

Koolaburra by Ugg Women's Short Boots

$65$90
See It!
White + Warren Women's Cashmere Travel Wrap Scarf, Grey Heather, One Size
White + Warren

White + Warren Cashmere Travel Wrap Scarf

$350
See It!
MZOO Sleep Eye Mask for Men Women, 3D Contoured Cup Sleeping Mask & Blindfold, Concave Molded Night Sleep Mask, Block Out Light, Soft Comfort Eye Shade Cover for Travel Yoga Nap, Black
MZOO
You save: 41%

Contoured Cup Eye Mask

$17$29
See It!
Airplane Foot Hammock (Memory Foam), Perfect Airplane Footrest to Relax Your Feet | Foot Hammock for Airplane Travel Accessories, Desk Foot Hammock, Travel Foot Rest, Comfy Foot Hanger Airplane
BASIC CONCEPTS
You save: 44%

Airplane Foot Hammock

$15$27
See It!
Huzi Infinity Pillow - Home Travel Soft Neck Scarf Support Sleep (Purple)
Huzi

Huzi Infinity Pillow

$45
See It!
JefDiee Inflatable Travel Pillow, Airplane Neck Pillow Comfortably Supports Head and Chin for Airplanes, Trains, Cars Office Napping with 3D Eye Mask, Earplugs Portable Drawstring Bag (Grey)
JefDiee
You save: 43%

Inflatable Neck Pillow

$23$40
See It!
Therm-a-Rest Lumbar Travel Pillow, Polyester, Nautical Blue
Therm-a-Rest

Therm-a-Rest Self-Inflating Lumbar Travel Pillow

$41
See It!

