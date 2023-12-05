Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
‘Tis the season to travel! The end of the year is upon Us, and winter break is just weeks away. If you’re jetting off on a vacation for the holidays, then you need to pack like a pro.
We’ve gotten our travel uniform down to a science! From comfy loungewear to contoured cup eye masks, these airplane essentials will help you go from departure to arrival in style. Plus, many of these items are bestsellers or deals. Bon voyage!