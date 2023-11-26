Your account
Samsonite! Tumi! Shop the Best Cyber Monday Travel Deals Now

Luggage
With Christmas right around the corner, it’s time to think about your upcoming travel plans! Don’t be the person who waits until the last minute to purchase plane tickets — or equally as important — luggage. Cyber Weekend deals are here, which lead up to big sales on Cyber Monday — and now is the time to find the perfect suitcase situation for a discount!

If you’re looking for suitcases, duffle bags, kids’ luggage or handy travel accessories, we have you covered. To make your trip easier, we’ve compiled a list of the best travel deals to shop during Cyber Weekend — read on to see some of our picks!

Suitcases

Samsonite Centric Hardside Expandable Luggage

Samsonite’s Centric Hardside Expandable Luggage is 50% off at Amazon right now!

Duffles

Dagne Dover Landon Large Neoprene Carryall

Get Dagne Dover’s Landon Large Neoprene Carryall for 25% off at Nordstrom!

 

Kids’ Luggage

Wildkin Kids Weekender Travel Duffel Bags

This weekender duffle bag will help make getting your little one together for a new adventure an easy feat!

Travel Accessories 

Insten Travel Electronic Case Organizer

For those who travel with every electronic item they own, grab Insten’s Travel Electronic Case Organizer for 27% off at Target!

