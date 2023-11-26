Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
With Christmas right around the corner, it’s time to think about your upcoming travel plans! Don’t be the person who waits until the last minute to purchase plane tickets — or equally as important — luggage. Cyber Weekend deals are here, which lead up to big sales on Cyber Monday — and now is the time to find the perfect suitcase situation for a discount!
If you’re looking for suitcases, duffle bags, kids’ luggage or handy travel accessories, we have you covered. To make your trip easier, we’ve compiled a list of the best travel deals to shop during Cyber Weekend — read on to see some of our picks!
Suitcases
Samsonite’s Centric Hardside Expandable Luggage is 50% off at Amazon right now!
- Samsonite Centric Hardside Expandable Luggage — $136 (was $270)!
- Coolife Luggage 3 Piece Set — $153 (was $180)!
- Nonstop New York 3 Piece Set (20″ 24″ 28″) — $170 (was $330)!
- TACH V3 Connectable Hardside Spinner Suitcase Luggage Bags — $389 (was $490)!
- U.S. Traveler Boren Polycarbonate Hardside Rugged Travel Suitcase — $55 (was $80)!
Duffles
Get Dagne Dover’s Landon Large Neoprene Carryall for 25% off at Nordstrom!
- Dagne Dover Landon Large Neoprene Carryall — $161 (was $215)
- Mali + Lili Riley Nylon & Vegan Leather Weekend Travel Bag — $89 (was $148)
- Fjällräven Kånken 30-Liter Convertible Weekender Bag — $133 was ($190)
- Amazon Basics Large Nylon Duffel Bag — $23 (was $25)
- Vera Bradley Women’s Cotton Large Travel Duffel Bag — $84 (was $120)
Kids’ Luggage
This weekender duffle bag will help make getting your little one together for a new adventure an easy feat!
- Wildkin Kids Weekender Travel Duffel Bag — $40 (was $50)
- Jetkids by Stokke BedBox 19-Inch Ride-On Carry-On Suitcase — $183 (was $229)
- AMERICAN TOURISTER Kids’ Disney Softside Upright Luggage — $37 (was $65)
- SEA PUNK Kids Ride-on Luggage — $128 (was $160)
- Rockland Jr. Kids’ My First Hardside Spinner Luggage — $43 (was $51)
Travel Accessories
For those who travel with every electronic item they own, grab Insten’s Travel Electronic Case Organizer for 27% off at Target!
- Insten Travel Electronic Case Organizer — $16 (was $22)
- BAGAIL 4 Set Ultralight Compression Packing Cubes Packing Organizer — $20 (was $30)
- Tumi Madeline Nylon Cosmetics Bag — $199 (was $250)
- WOLF Zoe Round Travel Case — $109 (was $145)
- Nori Handheld Steamer and Iron — $90 (was $12)
