10 Unique Advent Calendars on Sale for Cyber Weekend

If you’re getting a late start on holiday shopping this year, fear not! You can knock out your shopping list for a fraction of the cost, all thanks to holiday savings deals. Some retailers are still honoring Black Friday sales, while others are providing discounts during Cyber Weekend. From festive decor to iconic ugly sweaters, there’s something for everyone on your gift list.
Advent calendars are a festive gift tradition which will never go out of style. It makes sense — after all, unwrapping a new gift each day leading up to Christmas is an exciting way to feel the holiday spirit. Luckily for Us, advent calendars are on sale at Amazon for Cyber Weekend — and the deals are worth celebrating!
From calendars inspired by classic TV shows to options any tea enthusiast will love, we’ve rounded up the best advent calendars on sale at Amazon. Scroll ahead to shop our top picks while they’re still in stock (and on sale)!
Friends: The Official Advent Calendar
Pros
- Calendar dates are visible
- Cute gifts
Cons
- Customer reviews note concerns about the quality of the trinkets
Bluey's Exclusive Advent Calendar Pack
Pros
- Cool toys and stickers
- Quality material
Cons
- Customer reviews note consistently being given stickers
Pukka Herbal Tea Christmas Advent Calendar 2023
Pros
- Quality tea
Cons
- Some customer reviews express concerns over pricing
National Geographic Magic Advent Calendar 2023
Pros
- Fun daily gifts
- High quality
Cons
- Customer reviews noted lack of reuse
Christmas Paradise Advent Calendar
Pros
- Fun activity for the whole family
- Great addition to decor
Cons
- Customer reviews noted that the pieces are extremely small
Body & Earth Bath Set Advent Calendar
Pros
- Wide variety of products
- Nourishing and softening products
Cons
- Customer reviews expressed concern after receiving similar products for several days in a row
Color Nymph Makeup Advent Calendar 2023
Pros
- Great for beginners
- Quality products
Cons
- Limited shade ranges
Jigsaw Puzzle Advent Calendar
Pros
- Fun for families
- Quality puzzles
Cons
- Lots of pieces!
Peanuts Advent Calendar 2023
Pros
- Cute collector's items
Cons
- The toys are extremely small
DreamWorks Trolls Advent Calendar
Pros
- Fun toys
- Great for kids
Cons
- Customer reviews note difficulty opening each gift
