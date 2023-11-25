Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

10 Unique Advent Calendars on Sale for Cyber Weekend

By
FriendsETC
Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re getting a late start on holiday shopping this year, fear not! You can knock out your shopping list for a fraction of the cost, all thanks to holiday savings deals. Some retailers are still honoring Black Friday sales, while others are providing discounts during Cyber Weekend. From festive decor to iconic ugly sweaters, there’s something for everyone on your gift list.

Related: Live Updates: The Very Best Cyber Deals of 2023

Advent calendars are a festive gift tradition which will never go out of style. It makes sense — after all, unwrapping a new gift each day leading up to Christmas is an exciting way to feel the holiday spirit. Luckily for Us, advent calendars are on sale at Amazon for Cyber Weekend — and the deals are worth celebrating!

From calendars inspired by classic TV shows to options any tea enthusiast will love, we’ve rounded up the best advent calendars on sale at Amazon. Scroll ahead to shop our top picks while they’re still in stock (and on sale)!

Friends: The Official Advent Calendar

Friends: The Official Advent Calendar, Volume 2
Insight Editions
Take a trip down memory lane with this 25-day advent calendar. You can snag unique keepsakes and trinkets inspired by your favorite ‘Friends’!

Pros

  • Calendar dates are visible
  • Cute gifts

Cons

  • Customer reviews note concerns about the quality of the trinkets
$29.99On Sale: $17.28You Save 42%
See it!

Bluey's Exclusive Advent Calendar Pack

Bluey's Exclusive Advent Calendar Pack. Open the Packaging To Find A Bluey Surprise Each Day For 24 days Including Exclusive Figures! | Amazon Exclusive
Bluey
Are the little ones in your life fans of the hit series ‘Bluey?’ If so, they will adore this 24-day calendar.

Pros

  • Cool toys and stickers
  • Quality material

Cons

  • Customer reviews note consistently being given stickers
$24.99On Sale: $20.99You Save 16%
See it!

Pukka Herbal Tea Christmas Advent Calendar 2023

Pukka Herbal Tea Christmas Advent Calendar 2023 | Organic Tea Gift Box | 24 Tea Bags
Pukka
Provide your loved ones with 24 ways to find peace, love and joy with the Pukka Tea Advent Calendar.

Pros

  • Quality tea

Cons

  • Some customer reviews express concerns over pricing
$19.99On Sale: $15.99You Save 20%
See it!

National Geographic Magic Advent Calendar 2023

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC Magic Advent Calendar 2023 – Jumbo Kids Advent Calendar with 24 Magic Tricks & Science Experiments, Christmas Countdown Calendar, Christmas Toys, Advent Calendar Magic
NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC
Make magic happen with this 24-day calendar. Get ready to perform tricks and science experiments!

Pros

  • Fun daily gifts
  • High quality

Cons

  • Customer reviews noted lack of reuse
$29.99On Sale: $23.99You Save 20%
See it!

Christmas Paradise Advent Calendar

Advent Calendar 2023 Christmas Paradise Building Blocks Set, 24 Days 1814 Pieces Christmas Countdown Calendar Building Toy Set for Kids Adult with LED Light Christmas Gifts for Adults Teens Girls Ages 8+
Sopu
Get ready to build your very own Christmas tree with this 24-day calendar.

Pros

  • Fun activity for the whole family
  • Great addition to decor

Cons

  • Customer reviews noted that the pieces are extremely small
$49.99On Sale: $41.07You Save 18%
See it!

Related: Master List: 100+ of the Best Cyber Deals Available Now

Body & Earth Bath Set Advent Calendar

2023 Limited Edition Advent Calendar Christmas Gifts Bath Sets for Women Gift, 12pcs Spa Gift Set Includes Hand Lotion,Body Lotion,Candles,Shower Gel,Bath Bomb,Holiday Gift,Pamper Kit for Women&Men
BODY & EARTH # LOVE
Treat your loved ones to countdown full of restorative and relaxing goodies. This limited-edition advent calendar includes hand lotion, candles, shower gel, bath bombs, etc.

Pros

  • Wide variety of products
  • Nourishing and softening products

Cons

  • Customer reviews expressed concern after receiving similar products for several days in a row
$21.99On Sale: $15You Save 32%
See it!

Color Nymph Makeup Advent Calendar 2023

Color Nymph Makeup Advent Calendar 2023, 12 Days Advent Calendar Christmas Gift Sets Beauty Cosmetic Starter Kit For Teens, Daughter, Girlfriend Holiday Surprise Gift (Orange)
Color Nymph
Makeup mavens, this one’s for you! This 12-day calendar features beauty essentials like eyeshadow palettes, lip gloss, highlighters and eyeliners.

Pros

  • Great for beginners
  • Quality products

Cons

  • Limited shade ranges
$29.99On Sale: $23.99You Save 20%
See it!

Jigsaw Puzzle Advent Calendar

Advent Calendar 2023, 24 Individual 50 Pieces Jigsaw Puzzles, Daily Surprises Puzzle Advent Calendar for Kids, Boys, Girls, Teens, Adults, Christmas Gifts for 5-7, 8-12, Countdown Calendars 2023 (M9)
dymuzic
Bring the family together with this 24-day calendar. It features fun jigsaw puzzles which boast 24 different themes!

Pros

  • Fun for families
  • Quality puzzles

Cons

  • Lots of pieces!
$23.99On Sale: $15.99You Save 33%
See it!

Peanuts Advent Calendar 2023

Peanuts Advent Calendar 2023 for Kids – Enjoy 24 Days of Countdown Surprises! Delightful 2-Inch Scale Figures & Accessories
Jakks Holiday
This 24-day calendar features 2-inch figures and accessories from your favorite Peanuts!

Pros

  • Cute collector's items

Cons

  • The toys are extremely small
$34.99On Sale: $34.99You Save 0%
See it!

DreamWorks Trolls Advent Calendar

DreamWorks Trolls Band Together Mineez 24 pc Holiday Advent Calendar
DreamWorks Trolls
It’s officially playtime! This 24-day countdown features Trolls Mineez figures, accessories, stickers and more.

Pros

  • Fun toys
  • Great for kids

Cons

  • Customer reviews note difficulty opening each gift
$24.99On Sale: $20.99You Save 16%
See it!

Related: 24 Unbelievable Designer Cyber Deals Still in Stock at Nordstrom

Amazon

Deal of the Day

Ray-Ban! Beats! Shop the Best Cyber Weekend Deals on Amazon Right Now View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

More Stories