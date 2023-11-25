10 Unique Advent Calendars on Sale for Cyber Weekend

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re getting a late start on holiday shopping this year, fear not! You can knock out your shopping list for a fraction of the cost, all thanks to holiday savings deals. Some retailers are still honoring Black Friday sales, while others are providing discounts during Cyber Weekend. From festive decor to iconic ugly sweaters, there’s something for everyone on your gift list.

Related: Live Updates: The Very Best Cyber Deals of 2023 Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Advent calendars are a festive gift tradition which will never go out of style. It makes sense — after all, unwrapping a new gift each day leading up to Christmas is an exciting way to feel the holiday spirit. Luckily for Us, advent calendars are on sale at Amazon for Cyber Weekend — and the deals are worth celebrating!

From calendars inspired by classic TV shows to options any tea enthusiast will love, we’ve rounded up the best advent calendars on sale at Amazon. Scroll ahead to shop our top picks while they’re still in stock (and on sale)!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Friends: The Official Advent Calendar Take a trip down memory lane with this 25-day advent calendar. You can snag unique keepsakes and trinkets inspired by your favorite ‘Friends’! Pros Calendar dates are visible

Cute gifts Cons Customer reviews note concerns about the quality of the trinkets $29.99 On Sale: $17.28 You Save 42% See it!

Bluey's Exclusive Advent Calendar Pack Are the little ones in your life fans of the hit series ‘Bluey?’ If so, they will adore this 24-day calendar. Pros Cool toys and stickers

Quality material Cons Customer reviews note consistently being given stickers $24.99 On Sale: $20.99 You Save 16% See it!

Pukka Herbal Tea Christmas Advent Calendar 2023 Provide your loved ones with 24 ways to find peace, love and joy with the Pukka Tea Advent Calendar. Pros Quality tea Cons Some customer reviews express concerns over pricing $19.99 On Sale: $15.99 You Save 20% See it!

National Geographic Magic Advent Calendar 2023 Make magic happen with this 24-day calendar. Get ready to perform tricks and science experiments! Pros Fun daily gifts

High quality Cons Customer reviews noted lack of reuse $29.99 On Sale: $23.99 You Save 20% See it!

Christmas Paradise Advent Calendar Get ready to build your very own Christmas tree with this 24-day calendar. Pros Fun activity for the whole family

Great addition to decor Cons Customer reviews noted that the pieces are extremely small $49.99 On Sale: $41.07 You Save 18% See it!

Related: Master List: 100+ of the Best Cyber Deals Available Now Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Editor’s note: Story updated on Friday, November 24 at 11:40. Black Friday 2023 has begun! Due to the absolute madness that befalls the shopping holiday year after year, so many retailers dropped their November mega-deals early, giving us […]

Body & Earth Bath Set Advent Calendar Treat your loved ones to countdown full of restorative and relaxing goodies. This limited-edition advent calendar includes hand lotion, candles, shower gel, bath bombs, etc. Pros Wide variety of products

Nourishing and softening products Cons Customer reviews expressed concern after receiving similar products for several days in a row $21.99 On Sale: $15 You Save 32% See it!

Color Nymph Makeup Advent Calendar 2023 Makeup mavens, this one’s for you! This 12-day calendar features beauty essentials like eyeshadow palettes, lip gloss, highlighters and eyeliners. Pros Great for beginners

Quality products Cons Limited shade ranges $29.99 On Sale: $23.99 You Save 20% See it!

Jigsaw Puzzle Advent Calendar Bring the family together with this 24-day calendar. It features fun jigsaw puzzles which boast 24 different themes! Pros Fun for families

Quality puzzles Cons Lots of pieces! $23.99 On Sale: $15.99 You Save 33% See it!

Peanuts Advent Calendar 2023 This 24-day calendar features 2-inch figures and accessories from your favorite Peanuts! Pros Cute collector's items Cons The toys are extremely small $34.99 On Sale: $34.99 You Save 0% See it!

DreamWorks Trolls Advent Calendar It’s officially playtime! This 24-day countdown features Trolls Mineez figures, accessories, stickers and more. Pros Fun toys

Great for kids Cons Customer reviews note difficulty opening each gift $24.99 On Sale: $20.99 You Save 16% See it!

Related: 24 Unbelievable Designer Cyber Deals Still in Stock at Nordstrom Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Cheers, dear reader! The time has finally come. Black Friday deals are officially underway — and now more than ever is the perfect opportunity to splurge on luxurious designer items. Whether you’re on the hunt for nostalgic nods […]