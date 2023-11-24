24 Unbelievable Designer Black Friday Deals at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Cheers, dear reader! The time has finally come. Black Friday deals are officially underway — and now more than ever is the perfect opportunity to splurge on luxurious designer items. Whether you’re on the hunt for nostalgic nods to decades past or practical handbags to wear on the daily, you can shop luxury designer deals at Nordstrom.
From comfy tops to dazzling shoes, the retailer is offering major savings on some of the most exclusive and beloved designer brands. Read on to see some of the best splurge-worthy designer items to shop right now while you still can!
Designer Tops on Sale at Nordstrom
Our Absolute Favorite: This creamy white sweatshirt is the perfect option when you want to serve cozy vibes but make it luxe!
- Proenza Schouler Stripe Lettuce Edge Rib Sweater — originally $690, now $414!
- Molly Goddard Jamie Lacehole Sweater Vest — originally $395, now $237!
- YanYan Softi Stripe Embroidered Oversize Wool Blend Sweater — originally $450, now $275!
- K.NGSLEY Gender Inclusive Romain Cutout Rib Tank— originally $150, now $68!
- Off-White Stamp StretchCotton Rib Crop T-Shirt — originally $365, now $219!
Designer Bottoms on Sale at Nordstrom
Our Absolute Favorite: Take a trip down memory lane in this nostalgic patchwork skirt. It features contrasting topstitching and a mix of fabrics, colors and patterns!
- Miaou Rowan Rigid Denim Skirt— originally $295, now $177!
- Lafayette 148 New York Reeve High Waist Straight Ankle Jeans — originally $498, now $299!
- CFCL Pottery Stripe Recycled Polyester Midi Skirt — originally $595, now $357!
- Pleats Please Issey Miyake Monthly Colors May Pleated Pants — originally $420, now $252!
- PH5 Toby Faux Denim Skinny Knit Jacquard Pants — originally $355, now $213!
Designer Shoes on Sale at Nordstrom
Our Absolute Favorite: Give a nod to Carrie Bradshaw in these dazzling Manolo Blahnik pumps.
- Off-White Vulcanized Low Top Sneaker — originally $330, now $198!
- HFD x Acne Studios Clear Slide Sandal — originally $1,073, now $215!
- Brother Vellies Greg Genuine Calf Hair Clog — originally $395, now $237!
- Piferi Cali Pointed Toe Mesh Mule Pump — originally $580, now $348!
- Gia Borghini Stretch Knee High Boot— originally $675, now $405!
Designer Accessories on Sale at Nordstrom
Our Absolute Favorite: This handwoven shoulder bag is a conversation starter. The rich palm leaf details and hand-stitched leather perfectly contrast against the luxurious gold hardware!
- Stella McCartney Logo Stripe Crochet Bucket Hat — originally $415, now $249!
- Mansur Gavriel Candy Pebbled Leather Shoulder Bag— originally $695, now $417!
- Jacquemus Le Compact Bambino Wallet— originally $360, now $216!
- Amina Muaddi Karma Crystal Anklet— originally $725, now $435!
- Éliou Bonnie Earrings — originally $138, now $83!
