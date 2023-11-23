15 Quiet Luxury Black Friday Deals to Shop at Amazon and Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Minimalism is in, all thanks to the now-viral quiet luxury trend. A-listers and influencers have ditched over-the-top fashion in favor of muted monochromatic tones and sleek ensembles. Beautifully tailored, high-quality pieces free of large brand logos whisper elegance and sophistication. Delicate jewels and polished accessories add an elevated touch.
As luck would have it, top retailers like Amazon and Nordstrom are offering discounts on quiet luxury pieces in honor of Thanksgiving and Cyber Week sales. From minimalist tops to chic bottoms and dainty accessories, we’ve rounded up the best quiet luxury holiday deals. Read on for the scoop on the massive trend!
Quiet Luxury Jewelry Deals
1. Our Absolute Favorite: Bottega Veneta’s drop earrings are a quiet luxury staple. This lookalike pair exudes the same elegance as the OG earrings, but is available for a more affordable price point — was $14, now $11!
2. We Also Love: Minimalism is the theme of this elegant necklace. It features a sleek heart initial charm— was $15, now $12!
3. We Can’t Forget: If you prefer silver, this chain is just for you— was $44, now $35!
4. Bonus: Bracelets are an understated accessory. This dainty piece features chic birthstone charms — was $40, now $24!
Quiet Luxury Top Deals
5. Best for Basics: Basics, like this white T-shirt, are the foundation of a quiet luxury wardrobe. This bestselling T-shirt is crafted with quality that won’t stretch out with use — was $20, now $12!
6. Layering Essential: Whether you’re headed into a business meeting or out for drinks with friends, this white collared top is the perfect base for layering with a blazer or denim jacket — was $33, now $20!
7. Country Club Casual: Look like you stepped out of the country club in this striped polo shirt — was $30, now $24!
8. Comfy Knits: Quiet luxury doesn’t have to be stuffy. This lightweight cardigan features a sleek, chunky knit print— was $69, now $40!
9. Statement Maker: This isn’t your average sweater. This statement maker features a deep V-neck, spread collar, wide ribbing at the hem and cuffs which add texture — up to 30% off!
Quiet Luxury Bottom Deals
10. Chic Pleats: These sophisticated bottoms feature sleek pleats and flattering wide legs — up to 30% off!
11. You Mean Business: Who says you can’t wear yoga pants to the office? These roomy, wrinkle-free pants feature button and belt detailing which adds an elevated look — was $37, now $31!
12. Pleats, Please: There’s no right or wrong way to style these pants. From oversized sweatshirts, to cardigans and graphic tees, these chic bottoms are a perfect match— was $40, now $31!
13. Corduroy Vibes: There’s something luxurious about corduroy. These stretchy pants feature a jean-style skinny leg — was $79, now $53!
14. Mad About Denim: In case you were wondering, yes, jeans are for sure a part of the quiet luxury aesthetic. These high-waist, stretchy jeans are cut perfectly to team with your favorite boots or trainers — was $188, now $100!
15. Last but Not Least: Whether you’re a Pilates princess or live for athleisure vibes, these Alo leggings are the perfect bottoms to get the job done — up to 55% off!
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!