The Comfiest Black Friday Shoe Deals at Zappos

By
ZapposSlippers
Zappos

Zappos is one of our favorite footwear destinations. From cozy transitional shoes, to cold-weather-approved boots and comfy sneakers, Zappos is a hub of all things fabulous south of the ankle. Whether you need to dress up or keep things casual, all it takes is a quick search — and you’ll have tons of options in seconds. Gotta love that!

As if we didn’t have enough reasons to swoon over Zappos, they’re offering discounts all thanks to early Black Friday deals. Comfy slippers and shoes are leading the charge with massive savings. From glittery sandals to plush slides you can wear indoors, the options are endless. Take a peek at the holiday offerings below. We’ve rounded up some top picks you don’t want to miss!

Ugg Plushy Slipper

UGG Plushy Slipper
Zappos

Calling all sustainable fashionistas! Take cozy steps all winter long in these plush Ugg slippers that are made from a minimum of 20% recycled content.

See it!

Get the Ugg Plushy Slipper for $63 (originally $90) at Zappos!

Polo Ralph Lauren Kayleigh Scuff Slipper

Polo Ralph Lauren Kayleigh Scuff Slipper
Zappos

Upgrade your normal house shoes with these dreamy cable knit slippers. They make the perfect match for cozy loungewear!

See it!

Get the Polo Ralph Lauren Kayleigh Scruff Slipper for $59 (originally $65) at Zappos!

Crocs Classic Fur Sure

Crocs Fur Sure
Zappos

Crocs are known for delivering comfort. These furry shoes keep your feet warm too!

See it!

Get the Crocs Classic Fur Sure Slipper for $45 (originally $70) at Zappos!

Sorel Go Mail Run

Sorel Go Mail Run
Zappos

Style and comfort link up in these soft faux-fur slippers. They feature a durable rubber outsole which provides endless support!

See it!

Get the Sorel Go Mail Run for $41 (originally $90) at Zappos!

Ugg Funkette Chunky Sequin Slippers

UGG Funkette Chunky Sequin
Zappos

Leave a little bit of shine everywhere you go with shimmery slippers. These plush slip-ons are the perfect upgrade to your cold-weather outfits.

See it!

Get the Ugg Funkette Chunky Sequin Slippers for $43 (originally $140) at Zappos!

Free People Two Days in Ibiza Sandal

Free People Two Days in Ibiza Sandals
Zappos

These luxe slippers are ideal for lounging! Team these all-black sandals with your favorite two-piece set.

See it!

Get the Free People Two Days in Ibiza Sandal for $39 (originally $78) at Zappos!

Eberjey Plush Slipper

Eberjey Plush Slippers
Zappos

This one’s for the luxury queens! These plush slippers serve glamorous vibes, and they’re also made with a minimum of 20% recycled content.

See it!

Get the Eberjey Plush Slippers for just $47 (originally $62) at Zappos!

Shop more Black Friday deals at Zappos here!

