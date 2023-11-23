The Comfiest Black Friday Shoe Deals at Zappos

Sponsored content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Zappos is one of our favorite footwear destinations. From cozy transitional shoes, to cold-weather-approved boots and comfy sneakers, Zappos is a hub of all things fabulous south of the ankle. Whether you need to dress up or keep things casual, all it takes is a quick search — and you’ll have tons of options in seconds. Gotta love that!

As if we didn’t have enough reasons to swoon over Zappos, they’re offering discounts all thanks to early Black Friday deals. Comfy slippers and shoes are leading the charge with massive savings. From glittery sandals to plush slides you can wear indoors, the options are endless. Take a peek at the holiday offerings below. We’ve rounded up some top picks you don’t want to miss!

Ugg Plushy Slipper

Calling all sustainable fashionistas! Take cozy steps all winter long in these plush Ugg slippers that are made from a minimum of 20% recycled content.

Get the Ugg Plushy Slipper for $63 (originally $90) at Zappos!

Polo Ralph Lauren Kayleigh Scuff Slipper

Upgrade your normal house shoes with these dreamy cable knit slippers. They make the perfect match for cozy loungewear!

Get the Polo Ralph Lauren Kayleigh Scruff Slipper for $59 (originally $65) at Zappos!

Crocs Classic Fur Sure

Crocs are known for delivering comfort. These furry shoes keep your feet warm too!

Get the Crocs Classic Fur Sure Slipper for $45 (originally $70) at Zappos!

Sorel Go Mail Run

Style and comfort link up in these soft faux-fur slippers. They feature a durable rubber outsole which provides endless support!

Get the Sorel Go Mail Run for $41 (originally $90) at Zappos!

Ugg Funkette Chunky Sequin Slippers

Leave a little bit of shine everywhere you go with shimmery slippers. These plush slip-ons are the perfect upgrade to your cold-weather outfits.

Get the Ugg Funkette Chunky Sequin Slippers for $43 (originally $140) at Zappos!

Related: The Best Black Friday Deals of 2023

Free People Two Days in Ibiza Sandal

These luxe slippers are ideal for lounging! Team these all-black sandals with your favorite two-piece set.

Get the Free People Two Days in Ibiza Sandal for $39 (originally $78) at Zappos!

Eberjey Plush Slipper

This one’s for the luxury queens! These plush slippers serve glamorous vibes, and they’re also made with a minimum of 20% recycled content.

Get the Eberjey Plush Slippers for just $47 (originally $62) at Zappos!

Shop more Black Friday deals at Zappos here!

