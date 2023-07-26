Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Fashion fact: You can never have too many sneakers. Come on — just take a look at your favorite A-listers who have an additional closet filled with their beloved kicks. Of every item you can purchase, sneakers seem to be one of the more fun options to splurge on! That being said, there’s no reason to splash out on styles you don’t adore. Your footwear is a reflection of your personal aesthetic, so it’s crucial to invest wisely on the path to elevating your ensembles. While Nike and adidas will always have a place in the conversation, it seems like every savvy shopper is talking New Balance these days.

Though New Balance Classics 574 sneakers returned to the fashion forefront courtesy of the dadcore trend a few years back, they have proven to be a consistent force. Even A-list ladies like Emily Ratajkowski who have access to just about every shoe under the sun seem to favor the New Balance vibe when it’s time to step out on an afternoon stroll!

Get the New Balance Classics 574 for just $90 at Zappos!

These sneakers are made for walking — and, well, just about any other activity that will pop up on your calendar. Plus, there are eco-friendly touches throughout — in fact, the primary materials featured in this product contain a minimum of 20% recycled content to meet New Balance’s green leaf standard. That’s certainly a start on the path to conscious shopping! The New Balance Classics 574 feature a padded tongue, round toe and collar to give your feet extra support. This celebrity-loved pair boasts a timeless silhouette which can turn your look from simple to chic. Since we’re in the midst of summer, you can team these shoes with a cropped tank top and high-waisted jeans (or cut-off shorts). Hey, if it ain’t broke — don’t fix it!

Over hundreds of savvy Zappos shoppers have given these New Balance shoes five enthusiastic stars. Many raved about how these roomy sneaks are “super comfortable” to boot. One even shared that this pair offers the “perfect fit right out of the box” and leads to “tons of compliments.” Yes, the confidence boost is always welcome — but the no break-in time factor is next-level amazing! Multiple reviewers even copped to returning for more colorways after their purchase. Whether you’re in the market for a blister-free travel experience, a light workout or you’re ready to channel some of New York’s most prominent street style stars, New Balance sneakers are a must — and there’s no one doing it like the 574. They’re called “Classics” for a reason, people!

See it! Get the New Balance Classics 574 for just $90 at Zappos!

Not quite done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: