Stars — they’re just like Us! Even the most stunning of screen stars, models and A-listers can be self-conscious of their looks, especially when it comes to aging. But luckily, many have shared their favorite products with the masses, so us regulars can look just as red-carpet-ready as the best of ‘em.

One amazing serum which boasts multiple out-and-proud celebrity fans is Neutrogena’s Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Face Moisturizer — counting big names like Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Garner among its seemingly ageless devotees.

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Face Moisturizer helps fight visible signs of aging by fading the appearance of deep-set wrinkles, including those stubborn lines that get practically imprinted on the forehead and cheeks. The moisturizer features the brand’s highest concentration of retinol, a dermatologist-proven ingredient that not only fights fine lines but also helps kick dullness and dark spots to the curb. And, since it’s a moisturizing cream, it instantly hydrates and soothes skin along with evening out its surface texture. Best of all, it’s formulated without parabens, mineral oil or dyes, so those with sensitive skin can use it with confidence. Don’t forget to use it on your neck too!

As celebrities go, Nicole Kidman is known for her line-free, youthful skin — but it didn’t get that way by accident. It takes hard work and, of course, products she can depend on. In an interview with Byrdie, the Oscar winner shared that she absolutely loves Neutrogena’s Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Face Moisturizer: “Having the access to Neutrogena’s skincare and suncare is fantastic for me. And I know a lot about it because I’ve researched it; I’ve been educated; I have enormous knowledge about it now,” she shared, before raving about the brand’s Wrinkle Repair line. “I know people go, ‘Retinol! It’ll make your skin dry,’ but it doesn’t.” And she’s right! Neutrogena’s clever formula won’t cause excessive skin drying, peeling or flaking since it has hydration-boosting HA and soothing Communis Leaf Extract in the mix, keeping skin looking bright and tight without feeling like the Sahara Desert.

Celebs aren’t the only ones gushing about this face cream, though — the product has a whopping nearly 31,500 5-star reviews on Amazon, which may be some kind of record. Even anti-aging skeptics have fallen in love with the moisturizer: “I’m usually a huge skeptic about “wrinkle” creams and agree with folks who post about it being a combo of genetics, good diet, exercise and life quality. I also believe it takes some skin care products!” shared one 5-star fan. “I can say that I’ve already seen a difference in my fine lines after 2 weeks around my throat. I apply it religiously morning and night.”

Others agreed: “This product is outstanding! I was focused on my neck and it worked fantastic! I use it around my mouth and lip area too, I have seen improvement there as well! Saw results in 2 weeks,” raved one reviewer. Another added: “Do not pass on this product. It takes some time but with daily use, it absolutely helps. It’s creamy and smells so fresh. Perfectly paired with any serum.”

If you’re looking to turn back the hands of time with a little help from your (celebrity) friends, snag their fave Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Face Moisturizer now on Amazon and see the difference in only days.

See it: Get Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Face Moisturizer for just $21 (originally $37) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, Tuesday, July 25, but are subject to change.

