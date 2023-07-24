Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Want to level up your skincare routine — but just can’t commit to the costs? We all have that moment when we decide we’re finally ready to add a fancy facial device to our vanity…only to realize that the most well-known picks cost upwards of $100 or even $400. We can’t justify it (no matter how badly we want to).

Luckily, as microcurrent devices have been growing in popularity, so have your options. That said, some affordable picks have few or no reviews, and we wonder if they’ll have any actual anti-aging effects. It’s not easy finding a device you can confidently add to your shopping cart — but we’re here to help with that!

Mcsypoal Microcurrent Facial Device Pros: Three levels of microcurrent, plus vibration

Wireless and rechargeable

On sale! Cons: Not a well-known brand

May sting a bit — start with lowest level

This facial device has a multitude of potential benefits. It may improve elasticity, reduce wrinkles, fine lines and sagging skin, improve texture, soothe tension and more. There are five modes. Use the vibration mode on its own to concentrate on relaxing muscles and lifting skin. Try one of three microcurrent modes to help your skincare products penetrate past your skin’s surface, leaving a glow behind. You could also use vibration and microcurrent together!

This device also stands out because it has double 360-degree roller heads for a faster, more thorough approach than other tools. They look like little disco balls too, which is just plain fun!

This microcurrent device earns even more approval from fans thanks to its ergonomic design and USB port, allowing you to recharge it for wireless use. It comes in three colors as well: black, pink and blue. All are currently marked down to the same price!

To use this device, wash your face and apply your skincare (or even a sheet mask). Place the roller heads against your skin, turn the device on and massage gently, rolling upwards and outwards. Use for just 10 minutes a day for best results. You’ll soon start to look forward to those 10 minutes every day!

