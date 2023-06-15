Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Bethenny Frankel wears many hats. The Real Housewives of New York City alum is a super successful entrepreneur, launching the SkinnyGirl empire in 2009. She’s also the host of the Just B and ReWives podcasts, the founder of disaster relief initiative BStrong and devoted mom to daughter Bryn. But her most recent role has caught Us by surprise — beauty influencer!

The New York Times bestselling author has taken TikTok by storm with her series of beauty reviews, recommending budget-friendly buys that rival luxury lookalikes. Thanks to Bethenny, I discovered one of my new favorite concealers for only $8! And now I’m adding another $8 product to my shopping cart — the Maybelline Super Stay Liquid Lipstick.

Two months ago, the businesswoman shared some of her OG drugstore must-haves on Instagram. “Maybelline’s lip game is tight,” she said. “Super Stay Matte Ink — they’re wonderful. They’re creamy, they’re pretty, they’re as good as expensive. Not even a discussion, not a question.” And now you can score this exact lipstick at Amazon!

Read on to find out why this long-lasting lipstick has earned Bethenny’s seal of approval.

Get the Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick for just $8 (originally $11) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 14, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick is the no. 1 bestseller in lipstick on Amazon! That’s like the no. 1 song on Spotify or the no. 1 pick in the NBA draft — it’s the MVP of makeup. Like a lip stain, this long-lasting lipstick stays on for up to 16 hours without budging. It’s also smudge-proof and transfer-proof for endless eating, drinking and smooching! Available in 36 different shades, this hyper-pigmented color in a saturated matte finish looks fresh all day long.

It’s no wonder this Maybelline lipstick is so popular — there are almost 100,000 reviews on Amazon! Let’s read some of them, shall we?

“This is the best long-lasting lip color I’ve found. It is comfortable and lasts all day even after eating and drinking.”

“These are my absolute favorite lipsticks of all time. They stay on all day, last through meals, stay on all night when I go to bed forgetting to take it off and they’re super affordable.”

“THIS LIPSTICK IS SOOO PERFECT! THE FACT THAT IT DOES NOT SMUDGE AFTER IT DRIES!!”

Maybe it’s a designer lipstick? Maybe it’s Maybelline! Try this Maybelline Super Stay Liquid Lipstick today!

