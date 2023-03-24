Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Another day, another beauty review from Bethenny Frankel. While we definitely can’t afford to try every concealer on the market, the Skinnygirl founder has generously accepted that challenge. Keep in mind that the former Real Housewife has her pick of any luxury label — she doesn’t need to shop drugstore brands! But out of all of the cult-classic concealers, Frankel’s holy grail is an $8 option from NYX.

“I have the winning concealer,” the TV personality revealed in a TikTok video last week. “I did the deep dive on the concealers. If you are young and perfect and have nothing to cover up and don’t have to worry about dark circles or wrinkles, get the f—ck out of here. This is if you have to cover and you want lack of creasiness. That’s the criteria. Tried everything this side of the Mason-Dixon, from Lancome to Huda to the Chantecaille. Tried pot concealers, tried stick concealers, tried liquid concealers. Thousands of dollars of concealers, from Lancome to L.A. Girl to CoverGirl to Maybelline. You name it, I tried it. The winner is Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop. I’m excited. This was major!”

I immediately ran to my local drugstore to sample this concealer for myself, and now it’s my new favorite! Read on to find out why this NYX concealer is a must-buy.

Get the NYX Professional Makeup Can’t Stop Won’t Stop Contour Concealer for just $8 (originally $10) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 24, 2023, but are subject to change.

The NYX Professional Makeup Can’t Stop Won’t Stop Contour Concealer gives you a bang for your buck! The creamy formula reminds me of the popular Nars concealer but for a fourth of the price. Available in 24 inclusive shades, this waterproof concealer lasts for 24 hours! My skin still feels hydrated, even with full-coverage matte finish.

Frankel is not the only fan of this concealer! There are almost 30,000 reviews on Amazon from happy customers. If you’re sick of spending a fortune on concealer that runs out within weeks, then shop this budget-friendly beauty buy instead.

