Bethenny Frankel becoming a beauty guru was definitely not on our 2023 bingo card, but here we are. Once a star on The Real Housewives of New York City, now our go-to source on all things makeup and skincare. The Skinny Girl founder has taken to TikTok to try out a slew of beauty products and share her honest opinion so we know which items are worth the hype. If there’s one celeb who’s going to call it like she sees it, it’s Bethenny Frankel. (After all, one of her RHONY taglines was, “If you can’t handle the truth, you can’t handle me”).

The TV personality may have expensive taste, but she’s not afraid to choose drugstore brands over luxury labels. Case in point: Frankel told CNN that one of her go-to beauty buys is a $9 mascara from CoverGirl! “CoverGirl is good at the tried-and-true classics — they make good mascaras that I love,” she said. “What I really like about CoverGirl is that they have a new line that is all about clean beauty. They’re a big, mass brand that is being very thoughtful about the future.”

Keep scrolling to shop this affordable mascara from Amazon!

Get the CoverGirl Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara for just $9 (originally $12) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 22, 2023, but are subject to change.

The CoverGirl Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara goes above and beyond the look of bare lashes! Infused with marula and argan oils, this vegan mascara separates and defines lashes for enhanced length and volume. Clump-proof and smudge-proof! This clean mascara is also packaged sustainably for an eco-friendly experience from start to finish.

Frankel is not the only fan of this mascara — over 13,000 reviewers agree that this product is pretty fantastic! “I have probably tried 80% of mascara on the market, spent aaaaallll my coins trying to find the right one and FINALLY I came across this baby and it is INSANE,” one shopper declared. “Not chunky and clumpy, very natural and thin but dark and dramatic.” Another customer commented, “Does not clump, smudge. Easy to apply, waterproof. My favorite mascara so far. Highly recommended!”

If you want a budget-friendly mascara that will give you a beautiful curl, then try this CoverGirl Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara! It’s Frankel’s favorite for a reason.

