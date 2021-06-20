Cindy Crawford Swears by This $8 Mascara to Get Her Luscious Lashes

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We always expect celebrities to exclusively use the highest-end beauty and skincare products. The last thing that we would guess is that a major supermodel like Cindy Crawford shops in the drugstore beauty aisle — but to our surprise, she actually does!

Crawford is an undisputed icon and one of the original (and most legendary) supermodels of the 1980s and 1990s. Her career and influence in the industry has inspired countless catwalk queens working today! The natural beauty loves rocking a barely-there face when she’s off-duty, but mascara is one step she doesn’t skip. And to our surprise, her go-to choice is a super inexpensive $8 mascara from Maybelline!

Get the Maybelline New York Makeup Lash Stiletto Ultimate Length Washable Mascara for just $8, available at Amazon!

The Meaningful Beauty founder shared her minimal everyday skincare and makeup routine with Vogue back in 2019, and singled out the Lash Stiletto mascara from Maybelline as the finishing touch to her eye look. Crawford said that she likes this particular mascara because of “the brush,” which is long and thin. It also comes to a point, which is ideal for getting those hard-to-reach lashes coated!

This is a surprisingly cheap mascara option for one of the most recognizable faces in the world, but that just goes to show how incredible it must be. This is a lengthening mascara, which can make your lashes appear more prominent without looking like falsies. This formula also conditions your lashes for an even smoother application — no awkward clumps and flakes happening here!

Crawford isn’t the only fan of Lash Stiletto — it’s garnered over 5,000 reviews on Amazon! Some shoppers have compared it to much more expensive brands and say it works just as well for a fraction of the cost. You can rock this mascara by itself for a natural-looking lash like Crawford, or use a curler before applying it for a whispier effect!

