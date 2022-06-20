Duchess Kate Reportedly Adores This Volumizing Mascara for a Dramatic Eye

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Duchess Kate does it all. On top of all of her royal duties, she’s a mother of three — and she always manages to wow Us with her beauty. Most impressive is that she’s known for doing her own makeup too, even on the day she married Prince William! This means she has a curated selection of products she specifically adores, rather than simply wearing whatever a makeup artist chooses for her.

While the Duchess of Cambridge hasn’t yet revealed all of the contents of her beauty stash to the world, we’re always keeping an eye and ear out for reports of products she personally prefers. It’s how this Lancôme mascara ended up in our shopping cart!

Get the Lancôme Hypnose Mascara (originally $24) for just $23 at Amazon!

It’s been reported that this Lancôme favorite is a go-to for Duchess Kate, especially for a smokey eye look. It’s totally customizable though. Wear one coat for a natural look on a casual day, or layer on as many coats as you’d like for some full-on drama. The wet, creamy formula makes layering easy — just saying no to clumping and flaking!

This mascara is designed to lift lashes as well as volumize them. Lancôme even claims that it can provide a volume boost of up to 600%! The brush is designed to target and separate lashes from root to tip too, so no lash gets left behind. They all deserve to have their moment, and every lash getting the same volumizing treatment means your eyes will truly mesmerize!

Another reason we love this mascara is that the formula is actually vitamin-enriched to help keep lashes healthy and soft, rather than rock-hard and brittle. Dramatic makeup can sometimes lead to negative long-term effects, but there’s a reason this one is royalty-approved!

We know from personal experience that the hunt for a perfect mascara can be a long and discouraging one. But with a reliable brand like Lancôme and the alleged approval of Duchess Kate, we’d say this might finally be the treasure you’ve been searching for!

