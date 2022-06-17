Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Let’s go! And let’s be quick about it too. Tatcha’s Friends & Family Event is here, which means saving 20% sitewide on luxury Japanese skincare. But if you’ve shopped one of these sales before, you know products are bound to sell out!

This sale, which lasts through June 26, has zero product exclusions. Just use code FF2022 at checkout and boom — 20% your purchase. This only happens once a year, so let Us show you some celeb favorites and fan-favorite classics below so you don’t miss out!

The Jennifer Aniston Pick

A serum stick? We’re already on board with this unique product. It’s known to target signs of aging and dryness, and we know it has stunning effects as it popped up on Aniston’s prep station for when she was filming The Morning Show!

Get The Serum Stick Treatment and Touch-Up Balm (originally $48) for just $38 with code FF2022 at Tatcha for a limited time!

The Meghan Markle Pick

Markle has reportedly been a big Tatcha fan for years. It was even reported that she gifted this silky, softening rice polish exfoliator at her baby shower back when she was pregnant with her and Prince Harry‘s son, Archie!

Get The Rice Polish Foaming Enzyme Powder (originally $65) for just $52 with code FF2022 at Tatcha for a limited time!

The Kathy Hilton Pick

While going through her purse with sister Kyle Richards, Hilton revealed her secret to dewy, healthy skin: this mist! Moisturize, freshen up and even prevent signs of premature aging with this multitasking must-have!

Get the Luminous Dewy Skin Mist (originally $48) for just $38 with code FF2022 at Tatcha for a limited time!

The New Pick

Skincare lovers rejoiced when Tatcha launched this sunscreen earlier this year. This weightless mineral sunscreen not only has super sleek packaging, but it provides SPF 50 protection. With niacinamide and hyaluronic acid in its ingredients, how could we resist?

Get The Silk Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50 PA++++ (originally $60) for just $48 with code FF2022 at Tatcha for a limited time!

The Fan-Favorite

This lightweight cream has over 3,200 reviews and is changing the lives of shoppers with oily skin day after day, year after year. Worried about your moisturizer leaving you feeling greasy? Try out this holy grail!

Get The Water Cream (originally $69) for just $55 with code FF2022 at Tatcha for a limited time!

Looking for more? Shop all of Tatcha’s bestsellers here!

Looking for something else? Shop more of our product picks below!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!