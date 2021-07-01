Meghan Markle Reportedly Gifted This Silky Skin Polish at Her Baby Shower

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Adding physical exfoliation into your skincare routine can often be the secret to keeping your complexion smooth and aglow. You have to be picky though. Some scrubs basically attack your skin, stripping down its moisture barrier and leaving it irritated, red and damaged. That smooth texture you wanted ends up becoming bumpier than before!

A gentle exfoliant with ultra-nourishing ingredients is definitely the way to go, if you ask Us. Meghan Markle has been a fan of gentle exfoliation as well, so much so that she reportedly gifted her favorite product to the friends and family who attended her baby shower a few years back, before Archie was born. That product? This Tatcha bestseller!

Get Tatcha’s The Rice Polish Foaming Enzyme Powder:

Available at Amazon and directly from Tatcha!

We know that Markle is a long-time mega-fan of this product because she also gushed about it in an interview with Allure back in 2017. When asked about her beauty routine, she said, “I really love the Tatcha Rice Enzyme Powder. It just sort of foams on your face and gives you a really subtle exfoliation.”

This product is a water-activated powder exfoliant, so it transforms into a creamy, “cloud-like” foam when you wet it. It’s made with finely-ground Japanese rice bran for sloughing away dead skin — without that sandpaper feeling — as well as moisturizing silk protein. It also features papaya enzymes, a pH neutral amino acid base and the brand’s superfood Hadasei-3 complex. Combined, these ingredients may result in smoother, cleaner and more radiant skin!

When this polish was clinically tested on 25 women, 100% showed improvement in skin texture, radiance, softness and the appearance of their pores. That’s huge! And not to worry if you’re thinking about different skin types. This polish actually comes in four versions. Classic is for normal to dry skin, Deep is for normal to oily skin, Gentle is for dry skin and Calming is for sensitive skin.

To use this product, start off by wetting your hands and face. Then pour just half a teaspoon of the powder into your hands, rubbing your palms together to lather it up and create the foam. You can then massage it onto your face for about 15 seconds, avoiding the eye area. Rinse with warm — not hot! — water when you’re done and follow up with your regular cleanser. Many find it best to only exfoliate once or twice per week, but see how your skin feels about it. The weather or your lifestyle could affect things too. It’s all about what feels best for you!

