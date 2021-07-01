Tatcha 4th of July Sale: These 7 Summer Skincare Bundles Are 25% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The Fourth of July is always such a fun time. Fireworks, barbecues, hanging out with friends — and, most importantly, sales! Any fun holiday is going to come with some major savings, and we know we’re ready to spruce up our skincare routine right now. It’s hot, hot, hot outside, so we need some seriously powerful (yet gentle!) skincare to help keep any sunburned, dry or extra-oily skin looking and feeling fabulous.

One can’t-miss sale for Us this year is at Tatcha. All of the brand’s Summer Pairings and bundles are 25% off until July 5, 2021. Ready to stock up on the skincare brand loved by celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Meghan Markle, Sofia Richie, Heidi Klum and more? Let’s do it!

Double Cleanse Duo

Many skincare aficionados agree that double-cleansing is the way to go at night to fully wash all of the dirt, makeup, SPF and other impurities off your face. This set comes with a cleansing oil and exfoliating cleanser so you can get in on the action too!

Get the Double Cleanse Duo (originally $86) for just $65 at Tatcha! Offer ends July 5, 2021.

Balanced Skin Duo

If you have oily skin with clogged pores, check out this cleanser and water cream duo. Moisturizing is still important on oily skin, but this duo keeps things lightweight for ultra-hot days!

Get the Balanced Skin Duo (originally $106) for just $80 at Tatcha! Offer ends July 5, 2021.

Smooth Summer Skin Essentials

This set is perfect for a simple morning routine: a cleanser, a weightless sunscreen and a silky, oil-free primer. You actually get two travel-size sunscreens with this bundle!

Get the Smooth Summer Skin Essentials (originally $116) for just $87 at Tatcha! Offer ends July 5, 2021.

Plumping Hydration Duo (Balancing)

Creams and moisturizers are super important, but adding in an essence beforehand can be great for helping to balance skin and add a little extra radiance. This pairing gives you both!

Get the Plumping Hydration Duo (originally $173) for just $130 at Tatcha! Offer ends July 5, 2021.

Plumping Hydration Duo (Replenishing)

This other essence and moisturizer duo might be a better pick if you have dry skin or have been roasting under the sun a lot!

Get the Plumping Hydration Duo (originally $173) for just $130 at Tatcha! Offer ends July 5, 2021.

AM + PM Serum Duo

Serums don’t only have to only appear in your evening routine. This set comes with a resurfacing serum for the morning and a brightening vitamin C serum for just before bed!

Get the AM + PM Serum Duo (originally $176) for just $132 at Tatcha! Offer ends July 5, 2021.

Plumping Hydration Duo (Soothing)

If your skin is dry, dehydrated, sensitive, irritated or all of the above, this could be the duo for you. It’s recommended for eczema as well!

Get the Plumping Hydration Duo (originally $190) for just $143 at Tatcha! Offer ends July 5, 2021.

Looking for more? Shop all Tatcha bestsellers here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!