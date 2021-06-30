Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The hours between our morning skincare routine and our nighttime skincare routine can feel so long. Sometimes, too long for our skin to handle without a refresh. But what are we supposed to do, cleanse in the middle of the day and completely redo our makeup? Absolutely not!

Instead, we’ll start by using the Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist. We’ll finish with it too. This mist is for “anytime, anywhere” and we plan to take full advantage of that. Model and serious stunner Sofia Richie does the same, recently posting a photo of this mist to share her love for it on Instagram!

This bestselling mist has accumulated so many reviews, and shopper after shopper is absolutely shocked by the amazing results they’ve seen, calling it “fantastic in every way.” One said they “could not believe how perfect [their] skin looked” every time they came across a mirror, while another noted that this mist made their skin “glow in a way [they] never knew it could.” Looks like anything truly is possible! Because this product is compact and mess-free, shoppers are also calling it the “best travel companion” they could ask for!

We can use this “silky” spray-on moisturizer in many ways. Richie said that she likes to use it right after finishing up her makeup “for a nice, dewy glow,” but we can even use it while we do our makeup, too! We can spray it onto a blending sponge or brush before applying foundation and just watch how radiant our makeup becomes.

We can also use this mist as an “instant boost of soothing hydration” throughout the day. If we’re feeling a little dehydrated, this is the solution Dr. Us is prescribing. It claims to not disturb makeup at all, since the mist is so fine, and actually may prevent our makeup from caking!

Doesn’t it sound nice to own a mist that actually mists, rather than violently spraying us like a fire hose? It saves so much product too, since we only need two or three spritzes for our entire face. Just hold about half a foot away and let skin drink in the rejuvenating botanical oils and humectants!

One aspect of what makes this mist so special is the highly-moisturizing proprietary complex of Okinawa red algae and hyaluronic acid. Want more? Because there’s more. This mist is also infused with Hadasei-3 Anti-Aging Complex, “a trinity of Japanese anti-aging superfoods” including green tea, rice and algae. This complex claims to “restore youthful radiance,” and we’re already thinking about going back for seconds!

Worried about how our skin may react to this formula? Here’s some info that will calm both us and our skin. This mist has no high levels of alcohol and fragrance, no mineral oil and claims to be non-irritating and non-sensitizing. It’s also dermatologist-tested and cruelty-free!

This Tatcha moisturizing spray is especially recommended for those with normal to dry skin, but anyone who feels their shine has been dulled is also encouraged to pick it up and experience the misting magic lying within this pretty purple bottle. Luminous skin awaits!

