Only $18! Selena Gomez Uses This Exact Gentle Toner for Flawless Skin

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Selena Gomez is a goddess on Earth. She’s talented, she’s kind, she’s charming — and her skin glows like no other. The clarity of her complexion ought to be studied. Luckily, however, we don’t need to dive too deep into investigative research. The Only Murders in the Building actress isn’t shy about sharing her favorite products!

While you might assume that someone of Gomez’s stature might only keep wildly expensive products on her vanity, the Rare Beauty founder is actually a fan of drugstore skincare as well. She even recently showed fans some of the affordable products she uses all the time, including this European toner!

Get the Vichy Laboratories Pureté Thermale Perfecting Toner for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

Gomez took to TikTok with a video that now has nearly 10 million views, featuring “All products found at CVS I’ve used all week.” She even wrote in the caption, “Super affordable and works!” After cleansing, she grabbed a beautiful bottle of this exact Vichy toner, pouring a little onto her makeup towel and gently dabbing it all over her face!

No need to get up and check if your local drugstore actually carries this one though. It’s available on Amazon Prime for under $20. What a great value for such a nice size — 6.7 fl. oz.!

This Pureté Thermale toner is designed to remove makeup residue left behind after cleansing, as well as to help balance, hydrate and soften the skin. It contains glycerin and Vichy Volcanic Water as its key ingredients, featuring essential minerals to strengthen the skin’s natural moisture barrier and protect it against environmental aggressors!

Get the Vichy Laboratories Pureté Thermale Perfecting Toner for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

This toner is super, super gentle. Vichy is a doctor-founded brand with a focus on skin health science, so it’s not too surprising to see that this product has been dermatologist-tested as well as allergy-tested. “Allergy-tested [means] the brand must pass a 50-person Human Repeated Insult Patch Test,” as explained by cosmetic chemist Ginger King. This toner is also free of parabens, fragrance and alcohol!

While Gomez used a makeup towel to apply her toner, you can also simply use a cotton pad to sweep it across your face. Don’t rinse afterward! Simply follow up with the rest of your skincare routine: serums, treatments and lotions. And there you have it: a Gomez-approved toning routine!

Get the Vichy Laboratories Pureté Thermale Perfecting Toner for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Shop more from Vichy Laboratories here and check out other premium skincare at Amazon here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for something else? Shop more of our product picks below!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!