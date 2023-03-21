Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If we could get the down-low dish from any celeb, it would be Jennifer Lopez — we want to know all the superstar’s beauty secrets! One: how does she seem to avoid aging? Two: How does her hair always look perfect? And three: what mascara does she recommend? Thanks to Vogue’s Beauty Secrets series, we finally have the answer to no. 3! J.Lo revealed that “the most important part” of her makeup routine is the It Cosmetics Superhero Mascara. The triple threat’s love may not cost a thing, but this mascara does. Luckily, it’s on sale!

Just like Wonder Woman, Batwoman and Captain Marvel, this It Cosmetics mascara is a superhero of its own. Simply swipe the black pigmented product and watch as your lashes skyrocket! No need for false lashes or eyelash extensions when you’re using this mascara. The elastic stretch technology transforms the look of your lashes to new heights. In a consumer survey, 96% of participants saw dramatic length and volume with just one application. Keep scrolling to shop J.Lo’s go-to mascara from Amazon!

Get the It Cosmetics Superhero Mascara for just $22 (originally $28) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 21, 2023, but are subject to change.

J.Lo has her pick of all the mascaras in the entire world! Why does she love the It Cosmetics Superhero Mascara? Well, for starters, this mascara brings the drama — in terms of volume and length, of course. Shoppers say that this product makes their lashes look longer and fuller. And it’s flake-free! No smudging, no clumping! Safe for sensitive eyes, this mascara won’t irritate you like others on the market. We’re telling you, this mascara has superpowers!

Since the reviews are overwhelmingly positive, we thought we’d share some with you for reference:

“This is the absolute BEST mascara! I have fine, short lashes, this mascara makes me look like I’m wearing false lashes, it’s beyond any mascara I’ve ever tried (and I’ve tried a lot!) it plumps and lengthens, I’m addicted!”

“I have tried SO many different kinds of mascara. This one has blown me away! It is absolutely fabulous and definitely gives a false lash effect! I’m in LOVE!”

“New favorite mascara. This is a luscious, buildable mascara that plumps and lengthens and is easy to remove. More importantly it doesn’t smudge! Most importantly, it doesn’t irritate my eyes.”

The general consensus is that this is the “best mascara” out there! J.Lo is really onto something. Try this superior Superhero Mascara — on sale today!

