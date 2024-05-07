Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Maybe it’s just Us, but time is flying. It feels like we were just ushering in the New Year and now we’re gearing up for Mother’s Day. We can’t seem to keep up. If you’re anything like Us, you probably just looked at your calendar and remembered Mother’s Day is this upcoming Sunday. If so, don’t fret. You can still treat the special moms in your life to a gift they’ll love, courtesy of Teleflora!

We rounded up 7 stunning floral arrangements to suit the needs of all kinds of moms. Is she a full glam girlie with a larger-than-life personality? Maybe she’s a bit more lowkey and opts for peace and tranquility. No matter where her interests lie, you’ll find a bouquet to suit her needs. Scroll ahead for 7 last-minute Mother’s Day flowers that will arrive in time for the holiday. Happy shopping!

How Sweet It Is

Treat the special lady in your life to a sweet treat. This bouquet combines warm, rich colors of pink, orange, and green.

Get the How Sweet It Is bouquet starting at $43 at Teleflora!

Blue Daydream Bouquet

Give your mom the blues, but in a good way. This stunning bouquet uses bright pops of red and orange to contrast subtle pops of blue and purple.

Get the Blue Daydream bouquet starting at just $57 at Teleflora!

Pretty Please Bouquet

You’re guaranteed to get the biggest smile when the special mom in your life takes one glance at this pretty bouquet. It features a lovely mix of fresh flowers in a vase adorned with a matching ribbon.

Get the Pretty Please Bouquet starting at $43 at Teleflora!

Sparkling Delight Bouquet

If you’re looking to make the mom in your life sparkle, snag this stunning bouquet of roses, lilies, and lavender accents. It comes in a sculpted glass with a lavender mercury-inspired finish that will make her swoon.

Get the Sparkling Delight Bouquet starting at $67 at Teleflora!

Zen Artistry

Treat the mom in your life to some peace and tranquility with the help of the Zen Artistry bouquet. This striking bouquet features purple orchids, mini bamboo, and a colorful mix of blooms in an arrangement that looks like a modern sculpture.

Get the Zen Artistry starting at $52 at Teleflora!

Desert Sunrise Bouquet

If you’re shopping for a mom who loves the desert heat, look no further. The Desert Sunrise Bouquet lives up to its name with the help of peach blooms, white lilies, and a green echeveria succulent.

Get the Desert Sunrise Bouquet starting at $57 at Teleflora!

Blossoms in Vogue

Does your mom have a larger-than-life personality? She’ll absolutely adore this stunning bouquet features a luxurious combination of multicolored roses and green hydrangea that adds a tropical feel to the vibrant color palette. It comes in a clear glass cylinder lined with aspidistra leaves, making it the ultimate centerpiece.

Get the Blossoms in Vogue Bouquet starting at $71 at Teleflora!