Olivia Wilde Swears by This Award-Winning Mascara for Long, Long Lashes

All eyes have been on Olivia Wilde over the past couple of decades. From making her name as a recurring character on The O.C. to directing one of 2019’s most beloved films, Booksmart, she shows no signs of slowing down — and is it just Us, or is she only becoming more and more beautiful by the day?

When it comes to a beauty routine, we would trust Wilde with our lives. She’s already saved so many thinning brows around the world with her RevitaBrow recommendation, and now she’s here to help our eyelashes make a serious impact by revealing her favorite mascara!

When we saw that Wilde had revealed 15 of her favorite picks, from makeup to jewelry, to InStyle for its February issue, we immediately took our notepads out (or opened them on our phones). Her wisdom is vital to our way of life, especially when it comes to getting ready in the morning. That’s why from now on, we’re perfecting any eye glam with her must-have: the Limitless Lash Mascara from ILIA!

This bestseller has over 500 reviews, and shoppers say it’s their “all-time favorite mascara” — no doubt. They’ve “never had a mascara make [their] lashes look so long” in the past, and their friends are even asking if they’re wearing faux lashes. Unlike faux lashes, however, we don’t have to worry about if this mascara will stay on all day. Shoppers say it sticks like glue, but a “delicate, natural” glue that washes off with ease when it’s time for bed!

ILIA claims that this fan-favorite mascara will “go above and beyond the expectations of any natural mascara” on the market. The formula is made to be buildable, flake-free and lightweight so it can curl, lengthen and volumize without clumping or weighing lashes down!

We haven’t even gotten to one of our favorite parts yet. This cruelty-free mascara isn’t only about day-to-day beauty, but long-term results. Its clean, nourishing formula consists of organic bee and carnauba waxes, shea butter and arginine (keratin) to condition, strengthen and soften every last lash, all the while keeping sensitive eyes happy.

This soft black mascara wasn’t just a happy accident for ILIA. The brand actually tested over 100 brushes until it decided on the current dual-sided version with short bristles on one side and longer bristles on the other. The short side can be used to curl and create volume, while the longer side may build length and separate lashes for the full effect!

This award-winning mascara is available in both full-size and mini. One for your vanity, one for your purse! This way even when you’re in a rush, you can still run out the door knowing by the time you get to your destination, your lashes will be ready to impress!

