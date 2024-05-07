How Nicole Kidman Achieved Her Voluminous Waves at the 2024 Met Gala

Nicole Kidman had a big hair moment at the 2024 Met Gala.
Kidman, 56, graced the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s steps on Monday, May 6, with her blonde hair styled in big loose waves, pairing perfectly with her white and black Balenciaga gown, designed by the fashion house’s creative director, Demna Gvasalia. Kidman’s hairstylist, Adir Abergel worked his magic on Kidman’s mane and exclusively broke down the process to Us Weekly.
“I created Nicole’s hair with a nod to the vintage volume of the 50’s but made it more modern by creating irregular patterns of waves,” he told Us, noting Kidman’s gown was based on a Balenciaga dress from 1951. Ahead of the Met, Abergel and Kidman decided to “infuse” her 1950’s style gown into her hair “with a modern vibe.”
To achieve the desired look, Abergel first prepped her hair with Virtue Damage Reverse Serum and blew out her tresses before adding Hidden Crown hair extensions in the shade Light Caramel Honey Blonde Mix to Kidman’s locks.
Abergel then clipped the strands around Kidman’s bangs to “elongate the hair and enhance volume.” The hairstylist also used the Kristin Ess Hair 3-in-1 Titanium Flat Iron to create “asymmetrical waves” in her mane.
He completed Kidman’s look by applying the Virtue Healing Oil to “enhance shine and reflect light on the carpet.”
The rest of Kidman’s glam included winged eyeliner, extra rosy cheeks and glossy lips. Her gown featured a strapless sweetheart neckline, a fitted white bodice and a ballgown skirt complete with ruffled black tulle and a long train.
This year, the Met Gala was themed “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” with a “Garden of Time” dress code. Stars including Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth served as co-chairs for the evening, which was hosted by Anna Wintour.
The museum’s accompanying limited-time exhibit will include over 100 vintage garments and is available for the public to view on Friday, May 10.