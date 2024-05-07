The most memorable Monday of the year has arrived: the highly-anticipated 2024 Met Gala.

This year, the famed event on May 6 – which is always held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City — honored the museum’s latest exhibition “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” and came with the dress code “The Garden of Time.” Sounds magical, right?

The fashion, of course, did not disappoint. And if you’ve been swooning over the couture that graced those iconic steps all evening, just prepare yourself to take another deep dive into the dreamy and ethereal beauty looks, too.

Think: Jennifer Lopez proving perfection does exist with her flawless glow, Sydney Sweeney’s fierce, dark-hued bob that made Us want to dye our hair, Kim Kardashian’s effortlessly soft and sexy waves that paired seamlessly with her gray Maison Margiela Couture ensemble and of course, Mother Lana Del Rey’s majestic fairy vibes that radiated fabulosity and mystery. I mean, did we expect anything less?

Alas, scroll on to see the other jaw-dropping hair and makeup moments from fashion’s biggest night.