The All-in-One Mascara Kristin Cavallari Always Keeps in Her Bag

Confession: We still often think about the time Kristin Cavallari showed Us what was inside her bag. From protein bars, to a Tide pen, to a confidence-boosting crystal, the contents of her purse were straight-up swoon-worthy — and relatable! Even our favorite celebs need floss picks and tweezers on the go sometimes.

There was one item specifically though that we haven’t been able to get over: Cavallari’s go-to mascara. Considering how flawless her makeup always is, we knew we’d have to check it out for ourselves. It’s volumizing, it’s lengthening, it’s Armani — it’s everything!

Get the Giorgio Armani Eyes to Kill Mascara Classico for just $32 at Violet Grey! Also available at Nordstrom!

This mascara’s all-in-one formula is not to be taken lightly, and it’s immediately clear why it’s a staple in Cavallari’s bag. The definition it’s known to add in just one swipe is practically unheard of. How does it do it? Every last feature counts. The brush itself is oversized with a bristle weave made to texturize every last lash — even those tiny ones — and the mascara itself has a perfectly balanced formula. Curious? Read on.

What makes this mascara’s formula so special is a blend of both hard and soft waxes, allowing for full impact worthy of a TV star like Cavallari — but also keeping lashes soft and flexible so they won’t feel like they are about to break off at any second. If your mascara feels like you’re carrying rocks on your eyelids, you need to check this one out pronto!

Apart from giving your eyelashes the boost they have been searching for, even just carrying around a Giorgio Armani mascara in your own bag can give you a huge boost of confidence and happiness. These lashes? Yes, they are designer — thank you for asking!

Now is a great time to pick this mascara up at Violet Grey, because the site’s Memorial Day Shopping Event is still going strong. If you can get your cart up to $100 worth of products, you’ll end up saving $15, and the more you spend, the more you save. You might as well stock up on this mascara. It’s not like you won’t end up using it! Need more ideas for how to fill up your cart with luxury goodies? Make sure to check out our other top picks from the sale here!

Now, are we all ready to finally see what our lashes look like using a truly worthy mascara? We’ve waited our entire lives for this moment and it couldn’t come soon enough! Thanks, KC!

