Kristin Cavallari: What’s in My Bag?

Kristin Cavallari is covered. Because she drops her phone “on a daily basis,” the star of E!’s Very Cavallari carries her iPhone in an extra-protective EXOvault brass case. “Knock on wood, it hasn’t shattered,” says the mom of Camden, 6, Jaxon, 4, and Saylor, 3 (with hubby Jay Cutler).

Cavallari, 32, reveals the rest of what’s in her yellow Stalvey bag for Us.

Pure and Simple

“I’m obsessed with these bars called Papa Steve’s No Junk Raw Protein Bars. There’s no crap in them and they’re really, really good.”

Christmas in a Bottle

“The Young Living Thieves Spray is great for traveling. It’s supposed to help you not get sick, so I’ll spray it on my hands. It smells like Christmas too. It’s kinda nice.”

Clean Machine

“Because I’m the person who’s constantly getting food or something on me, I carry a Tide to Go Stain Remover. I use the thing all the time. I find they really do work.”

Tune Time

“When I’m traveling, I have rose-gold Beats by Dre headphones. I’m obsessed with Ariana Grande’s new album [Thank U, Next]. I’m also starting to dabble in country music.”

What a Gem

“I have a crystal in my purse that my best friend Kelly [Henderson] gave me that’s supposed to bring beauty and just give you confidence.”

What else is inside her bag? A Chanel wallet; an Armani Eyes to Kill mascara; a Thistle Farms Love Heals lip balm; G.U.M. floss picks; tweezers; a Napchon-A Allergy Relief eyedrops; Goody Ouchless mini hair bands in a Ziploc bag and Babyganics wipes.

Very Cavallari airs on E!, Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!