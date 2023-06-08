Lea Michele Says This Body Hydrator Is ‘The Best Moisturizer’ She’s Ever Used

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

I’ve been a fan of Lea Michele since high school when I first saw her star as Wendla in Spring Awakening on Broadway. That musical changed my life! I went on to watch the actress shine on screen as Rachel Berry in Glee. And now, she’s back to her Broadway roots playing Fannie Brice in Funny Girl! In addition to her next-level talent (that girl can belt!), she also has next-level skin. Her complexion has always been seriously smooth (HD doesn’t lie!).

Well, now we know why! The Scream Queens alum recently took to TikTok to share a day in the life on a two-show day on Broadway. And yes, this video included Michele’s skincare routine (score!). “Okay, I’m no longer going to gatekeep,” she said. “This is the best moisturizer I’ve ever used. It’s from U Beauty, and it’s by far the best I’ve ever used.”

This Super Body Hydrator from U Beauty features five types of hyaluronic acid for a major boost of moisture. Keep scrolling to learn more about this must-have moisturizer!

Packed with a powerful blend of peptides and antioxidants, the U Beauty Super Body Hydrator delivers a strong moisture shield that targets rough texture and dry skin. The five types of hyaluronic acid reach new skin depths with luxurious, durable hydration. Purified oat extract and shea butter help reduce puffiness, redness and irritation while soothing skin. And avocado, grapeseed and organ oil seal in moisture. Your skin with be smooth and plump in no time! As U Beauty says, “Feels like a cream, acts like a serum.”

Shoppers say that this luxurious lotion leaves skin feeling smooth, soft and extra hydrated. Some even say that this moisturizer provides anti-aging benefits, reducing crepey texture and giving skin a subtle glow. “Feels amazing on,” one reviewer reported. “I have super dry cracking skin and this is like giving my skin a drink. I love it!” Another customer commented, “It leaves my skin velvety smooth and feeling hydrated. The hydration lasts me throughout the day.” Finally a cure for dry, cracked skin!

If Lea loves it, so do we! Try this U Beauty Super Body Hydrator from Amazon today.

